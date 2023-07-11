In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size Worth $90.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 with Infectious Disease Segment (5% CAGR) Driving Growth During 2020-2027 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recently Published Report by The Insight Partners, “ In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size Report and Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product & Services, Technology, Application, and End User”; the market size is expected to grow from $90.65 Bn by 2027 from $63.74 Bn in 2019; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020-2027. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on chronic diseases updated in July 2022, chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability every year in the United States.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002657





Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $63.74 Billion in 2019 Market Size Value by $90.65 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 160 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product & Services, Technology, Application, and End User





Browse key market insights spread across 160 pages with 114 list of tables & 88 list of figures from the report, "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 - Global Analysis by Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services); Technology (Immunoassay/ Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring, Coagulation & Hemostasis, Hematology, Urinalysis, and Others); Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Nephrology, and Others); End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Homecare, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-market







Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Abbott; Danaher; Siemens AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; bioMerieux SA; Sysmex Corporation; BD; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Qiagen are a few of the key companies operating in the in-vitro diagnostics market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent developments in the global in-vitro diagnostics market are mentioned below:

In June 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Invitrogen Attune CytPix flow cytometer, which allows users to better comprehend cell morphology and quality. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. However, the high price of diagnostic procedures has limited the growth of the market.





Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostics During COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth During 2020-2027:

The in-vitro diagnostics market has accounted for a significant market share in the global healthcare industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market growth was attributed to increase in point-of-care (POC) diagnostics and laboratory testing, as in-vitro diagnostic is the essential part of infectious disease detection. Therefore, there was a massive rise in IVDs, such as digital solutions, immunoassays, and molecular assays. A few of the rapid innovations to handle the pandemic worldwide have also contributed to the market's exponential growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, various companies have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authority from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency, and other such regulatory bodies in the developing regions. For instance, in March 2020, FDA granted Roche Diagnostics with the EUA for its innovative coronavirus diagnostic test, cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test. Similarly, various companies have received EUA and have met the significantly increased demand for COVID-19 tests worldwide.





Directly Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002657





Similarly, companies have expanded their product lines for IVD manufacturing. For instance, in May 2020, Abbott has announced plans to expand and ramp up its production for COVID-19 test kits in Scarborough. Moreover, growing investments have influenced the market growth during the pandemic. In October 2020, the US Government awarded Hologic, Inc. with a US$ 119 million contract to expand the production capacity for COVID-19 molecular tests. According to the contract, the government would support with funds and labor till January 2022. It is expected that Hologic, Inc. would provide 13 million COVID-19 tests per month for the US market. Thus, such instances are significantly driving the market and it is expected to continue in the following years.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Quality Control Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

IVD Contract Research Organization Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

In Vitro Lung Model Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts

Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Connected Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: