Pipe17 and Infoplus Commerce Partner for Order Operations Success

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe17 Inc., a solution provider that helps ecommerce businesses optimize their order operations, today announced a partnership with Infoplus Commerce, a leading provider of cloud-based warehouse management software (WMS). The partnership gives 3PLs and fulfillment service providers a new solution that increases sales and profit margins while dramatically reducing client onboarding times.



Pipe17 and Infoplus: Stronger Together

3PLs and fulfillment centers looking to cash in on the explosive growth in ecommerce, must provide seamless integration between their client’s existing order-to-fulfillment processes and their own Warehouse Management System (WMS) so that information about orders, products, inventory, fulfillments and returns data can flow between the two businesses seamlessly and reliably.

Today, building and managing these integrations is complex and expensive work. It requires a substantial investment in dedicated integration tools and personnel. These costs inhibit growth and block access to otherwise lucrative markets.

The combination of Infoplus WMS for 3PLs with Pipe17’s innovative Omnichannel Order Hub dramatically reduces the time, cost and expertise it takes to onboard omnichannel clients and other partners. This translates into more sales, faster time to revenue, reduced operational costs and happier clients.

To support the partnership, Pipe17 has built a no-code connector to Infoplus that makes it fast and easy to reliably route order-to-fulfillment traffic across sales channels, fulfillment providers, and back office applications.

The Infoplus Connector provides the following capabilities:

Bidirectional sync of orders, inventory, products, and fulfillment data between Infoplus WMS and 100s of ecommerce shopping carts, marketplaces, points-of-sale, third party logistics (3PL) providers and returns platforms (click here for Pipe17’s full list of supported ecommerce platforms)

Set up and manage multi-client integrations into Infoplus WMS

Hold, split and route orders between Infoplus WMS and other 3PLs and WMSs

Seamlessly link Infoplus WMS to ERPs like NetSuite and Accumatica and other back office applications like Quickbooks and Xero

Easily add additional marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart or selling platforms like Shopify and BigCommerce to client configurations



“Infoplus shares our vision for helping merchants and 3PLs scale their ecommerce businesses efficiently via automation, optimization, and control,” explains Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. “Delivering seamless connectivity between our joint cloud-based software systems will help Infoplus customers deliver outstanding service to their customers while keeping profits flowing.”

“Through our partnership with Pipe17, Infoplus customers can have a reliable, fully automated customer order operation within a week,” said Peter Hubert, CEO of Infoplus Commerce. “Pipe17’s touchless automation for routing order and fulfillment data across all channels, service providers, and related applications eases the twin burdens of end-to-end order flow and inventory management for both merchants and 3PLs alike.”

Merchants and brands are plagued by manual processes and siloed channels that swell operational costs and erode margins. Pipe17 and its partner network provide smart solutions that fix complex omnichannel order routing problems and ensure customer success. Pipe17 partners include selling channels, fulfillment service providers, back office applications, ecommerce technology, and agencies. Those interested in learning more can click here.

About Infoplus

Infoplus Commerce is a leading provider of cloud-based warehouse management software. The platform streamlines the entire order fulfillment process, from inventory management to shipping and returns. With omni-order management, cutting-edge automation abilities, countless established integrations, and total customization, Infoplus is one of the most powerful warehouse management software systems available. Whether you're a small business just starting out or a large enterprise with complex fulfillment needs, Infoplus has the tools and expertise to help you succeed. Learn more about its WMS solution at https://www.infopluscommerce.com.

About Pipe17 Inc.

Pipe17 Inc. is a provider of Ecommerce Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fast and easy way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment. The company is venture-backed with investment from GLP Capital Partners. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order ops solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com.

Media Contact

Pipe17

Jon Gettinger

jong@pipe17.com