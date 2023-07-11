Foxtheon iGo3600: The Next Generation Portable Power Station for Outdoor, Home and More





FUJIAN, China, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxtheon, the innovative leader in the clean energy industry, has recently announced the launch of its latest portable power station, the iGo3600. With cutting-edge hybrid energy management technology, this next-generation outdoor power source boasts a smaller size and lighter weight, and incorporates several innovative features, making it the ultimate all-in-one solution for outdoor power needs.



Higher Power, Smaller Size

The Foxtheon iGo3600 boasts an impressive capacity of 3600Wh and a power output of 2500W (3200W for the European version). It can support 99% of devices for extended periods of time, all while weighing just 23 kilograms. This remarkable product is approximately 50% lighter and more compact compared to similar offerings in the market.

Exceptional Battery, Flexible Design

Featuring advanced semi-solid-state battery technology, the iGo3600 achieves a 42% higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Foxtheon has taken this technology a step further with its removable battery design, allowing users to increase the capacity by 1800Wh with each additional battery. This flexibility ensures a seamless power supply during outdoor activities.

Fast Charging, UPS Support

The iGo3600 can charge up to 80% in just one hour and fully charge in under two hours when connected to a wall socket. It also supports an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) for up to 20 milliseconds, safeguarding sensitive and vulnerable devices such as desktop computers from data loss or damage.

Revolutionary Innovation, Better Experience!

The first outdoor power supply to feature an ink E-ink. Even in direct sunlight, you'll be able to view your content clearly and easily. The solar panel located on the top enables charging through glimmer indoors or outdoors, ensuring that there is no need to worry about low voltage from long periods of non-use.

About Foxtheon

Foxtheon is an innovative leader in the clean energy industry. The company aims to provide environmentally friendly and efficient power solutions that replace the use of fossil fuel generators. With their cutting-edge hybrid energy management technology, Foxtheon offers a range of battery storage and hybrid energy products that cover everything from residential to commercial and industrial applications. For more practical solutions about clean energy, contact them and they will remove your puzzles right away.

Media Contact

Official Website: www.foxtheon.com

Email: igo@foxtheon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4620ce6f-a239-4070-b7e0-e13c51435166