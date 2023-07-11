Great Plains Communications Awarded $11M From Nebraska Capital Projects Fund

Blair, Nebraska, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced they have been awarded $11M from the Public Service Commission to bring Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Business services to eight Nebraska communities. The funding will allow residents access to symmetrical internet speeds up to two Gbps. The company will also provide additional fiber-driven services including streaming video, voice, and a full suite of business solutions. The total number of business and residential passings is nearly 1,400.

“Great Plains Communications would like to thank the Public Service Commission and Governor Pillen for their commitment to advancing Nebraska rural broadband deployment,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “We appreciate the ongoing partnership with our elected officials as we continue our progress towards bringing reliable fiber services to as many customers in our footprint as possible, regardless of where they live.”

The Nebraska Capital Projects Fund is administered by the Public Service Commission. It was authorized by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The program will provide $87.7M in Broadband Infrastructure funding to reach areas without access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet services.

Great Plains Communications Nebraska Capital Projects Fund Community Awards

Arnold

Ewing

Hayes Center

Herman

Niobrara

Petersburg

Stapleton

Winnetoon

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.