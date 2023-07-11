Sweeter Without Sugar: Artificial Sweetener Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.74 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Artificial Sweetener market , growing demand for natural and plant-based sweeteners, increasing use of alternative sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit, rising popularity of low-calorie and sugar-free products, expansion of the functional food and beverage industry, adoption of clean-label and natural ingredients, introduction of innovative and unique sweetener formulations, focus on product customization and personalized sweetening options, development of novel sweeteners with improved taste profiles, integration of artificial sweeteners in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Sweetener Market"

Pages - 261

Tables - 95

Figures - 76

Artificial sweeteners are sugar substitutes that are often used in foods and beverages to sweeten them without adding calories. They are typically made from chemicals that are very sweet, but are not metabolized by the body in the same way as sugar.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/artificial-sweetener-market

Prominent Players in Artificial Sweetener Market

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Ajinomoto

Merisant

Nestlé

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont

Roquette

Mitsubishi

Koninklijke DSM

Südzucker

LorAnn Oils

Sunwin International

Nissin

Sweetenrs Plus

Hoosier Hill Farm

PureCircle

Tereos

Sensient Technologies

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/artificial-sweetener-market

Stevia Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Stevia dominates the global online market as it is natural and plant driven. With busy lifestyles and the need for easily accessible food options, packaged foods have a significant market share in the Artificial Sweetener segment.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for low calorie products. In addition, many governments and health organizations are implementing sugar reduction initiatives and regulations to tackle health issues related to excessive sugar consumption. Artificial sweeteners offer an effective solution to reduce sugar content in food and beverages without compromising taste, leading to their widespread adoption by the food and beverage industry.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on the food and beverage industry. The region has a high prevalence of obesity and related health concerns. This has led to increased consumer awareness about the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption, driving the demand for artificial sweeteners as a low-calorie alternative.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Artificial Sweetener market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Artificial Sweetener.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/artificial-sweetener-market

Key Developments in Artificial Sweetener Market

In January 2023, Ajinomoto and Tate & Lyle announced a partnership to develop new artificial sweeteners. This partnership will combine Ajinomoto's expertise in amino acids with Tate & Lyle's expertise in sweeteners.

Key Questions Answered in Artificial Sweetener Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Global Saffron Market

Global Bakery Ingredients Market

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Global Rice-Based Products Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com