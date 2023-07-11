Global Medical Plastics Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drives Gains

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Plastics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Plastics estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Performance Plastics (HPP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 659 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry

COVID-19 Lays Emphasis on Materials with Superior Performance

Going Forwards

Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020

Medical Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MEDICAL PLASTICS: AN Introduction

Plastics Used in Medical Devices

Medical Plastics - A SWOT Analysis

Types of Medical Plastics

Outlook

Market Limitations

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Device Development Drives Opportunities in Plastics Market

Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drive Gains

Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025

Material Mix of the Global Microfluidics Market: 2020

Plastics Aid Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry

Engineered Resins Continue to Evolve

PEEK Polymers Gain Importance in Orthopedic Implants

Global Orthopedic Implants Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025

Thermoplastic Elastomers Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices Gain Prominence

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) by Site in the US

Rise in Use of Bioresorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Growing Applications of Bioresorbable and Biodegradable Polymers

Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics in Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

3D and 4D Printing Technologies Unfurls Importance of Plastics

3D Printing Comes to Aid in Times of COVID-19 Crisis

Growing Adoption of Medical Robots Creates Demand for High Strength Plastics

World Surgical Robots Market by Component Type: 2020E

World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2020E

Global Surgical Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2015-2025

Plastics Render Introduction of Medical Devices in Different Color Variants

Disposables Widen Demand for Advanced Polymers

World 14-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidneys,

Total Number of People on the Waiting List for Organ Transplantation in the US by Type: 2018

Use of Plastics as a Skin Graft: A Novel Application

Select Innovations

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Trends Push the Market Ahead

Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

