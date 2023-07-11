Global Medical Plastics Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drives Gains

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Plastics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Plastics estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Performance Plastics (HPP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Covestro AG
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ensinger
- Evonik Industries AG
- GW Plastics, Inc.
- HMC Polymers Co., Ltd.
- NOLATO AB
- Avantor, Inc
- Orthoplastics Ltd.
- SABIC
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
- Solvay
- TekniPlex Corporation
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
- Trinseo
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|659
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$22.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$35.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry
- COVID-19 Lays Emphasis on Materials with Superior Performance
- Going Forwards
- Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020
- Medical Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- MEDICAL PLASTICS: AN Introduction
- Plastics Used in Medical Devices
- Medical Plastics - A SWOT Analysis
- Types of Medical Plastics
- Outlook
- Market Limitations
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Medical Device Development Drives Opportunities in Plastics Market
- Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drive Gains
- Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025
- Material Mix of the Global Microfluidics Market: 2020
- Plastics Aid Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry
- Engineered Resins Continue to Evolve
- PEEK Polymers Gain Importance in Orthopedic Implants
- Global Orthopedic Implants Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025
- Thermoplastic Elastomers Find Growing Use in Medical Industry
- Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
- Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices Gain Prominence
- Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) by Site in the US
- Rise in Use of Bioresorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space
- Growing Applications of Bioresorbable and Biodegradable Polymers
- Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics in Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020
- Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market
- 3D and 4D Printing Technologies Unfurls Importance of Plastics
- 3D Printing Comes to Aid in Times of COVID-19 Crisis
- Growing Adoption of Medical Robots Creates Demand for High Strength Plastics
- World Surgical Robots Market by Component Type: 2020E
- World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2020E
- Global Surgical Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2015-2025
- Plastics Render Introduction of Medical Devices in Different Color Variants
- Disposables Widen Demand for Advanced Polymers
- World 14-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidneys,
- Total Number of People on the Waiting List for Organ Transplantation in the US by Type: 2018
- Use of Plastics as a Skin Graft: A Novel Application
- Select Innovations
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Demographic Trends Push the Market Ahead
- Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
