Biofertilizer Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.80%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofertilizers are compounds containing microorganisms that foster plant and tree development by increasing the supply of vital nutrients to plants. It comprises living organisms such as mycorrhizal fungi, blue-green algae, and bacteria. A biofertilizer is a chemical-containing microbe that invades the rhizosphere or plant interior when applied to seeds, plant surfaces, or soil and promotes plant growth by regulating the amount or presence of primary nutrients in the plant host. Biofertilizers deliver nutrients to plants through natural processes such as nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and the production of growth-promoting chemicals. They help restore the soil's organic nutrient cycle and boost its organic matter content. Through the use of biofertilizers, it is possible to cultivate healthy plants while simultaneously improving the health and sustainability of the soil. Biofertilizers will likely reduce the demand for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, but they cannot fully substitute for them.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/biofertilizer-market/request-sample





The primary market drivers are:

The increased organic farming practices.

The need to improve soil organic matter.

A clear regulatory framework.

In addition, the agricultural sector is anticipated to increase its use of biofertilizers due to the introduction of integrated pest management programs that encourage their application. In the coming years, the growth of the global biofertilizers market is projected to be positively influenced by the increased acceptance and adoption of products by farmers in both developing and developed economies. In addition, increasing soil and water pollution due to the excessive use of chemical fertilizers drives the demand for organic fertilizers during the forecast period. Despite the low acceptance of biofertilizers, key factors such as the increase in demand for food products and per capita income have created enormous opportunities for the biofertilizers market in Asia-Pacific and Africa. Despite this, market leaders in biofertilizers face several challenges, including the short shelf life of biofertilizers, storage issues, and a high risk of contamination.

Growth in Organic Food Industry and Regulatory Initiative to Drive the Global Biofertilizer Market

Due to the growth of the organic food industry, the biofertilizers market will develop during the forecast period. In addition, the growing initiative taken by government agencies and the growing awareness of the need for sustainable agricultural practices is anticipated to be the most substantial factors driving the growth of the biofertilizers market over the coming years. Due to rising health concerns, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about food safety, rising residue levels in food, and environmental concerns. This awareness has influenced their preference for chemical-free food items. Consequently, major supermarket chains such as Walmart and Cosco are expanding their organic food offerings. To cater to health-conscious consumers, the restaurant industry in many developed countries now features organic food menus. As biofertilizers and green manure are requirements for organic farming, the growth of the organic food industry is driving the demand for these products. In addition, since the pandemic outbreak, people have become more aware of healthy organic food products , which has contributed to the expansion of the market for biological inputs such as biofertilizers. Consequently, the demand for biofertilizers on the market will increase.

In addition, governments worldwide are promoting several plans and initiatives in the agricultural sector and among farmers to increase the use of bio-based fertilizers. Moreover, numerous governments have enacted comprehensive economic recovery plans, including tax flexibility, liquidity, and agricultural subsidy; these policies are anticipated to impact the biofertilizer market's growth positively.

Growing Opportunities in Africa and Asia-Pacific regions to Create Global Biofertilizer Market Opportunities

Asia-Pacific and Africa are among the regions with the highest fertilizer consumption. Population growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific, has increased the demand for food, which has led to an increase in fertilizer consumption. However, the most pressing problems in this region are pollution, soil contamination, and their harmful effects on humans. Governments in these areas emphasize using environmentally friendly fertilizers such as biofertilizers and organic manure to combat the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers. Consequently, it is anticipated that these regions will provide growth opportunities for the biofertilizer market during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 3.75 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 1.43 billion CAGR 12.80% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Crop Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Novozymes A/S , Vegalab SA , UPL Limited , Chr. Hansen Holding A/S , Kiwa Bio-Tech , Lallemand Inc., Rizobacter Argentina S.A. , T. Stanes & Company Limited , IPL Biologicals Limited , Nutramax Laboratories Inc. , Symborg Key Market Opportunities Growing Opportunities in Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growth in Organic Food Industry and Regulatory Initiative to Boost Market Progress

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/biofertilizer-market





Regional Insights

North America will command the biofertilizer market with the largest share during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for organic products and farmers' increased use of biofertilizers during the forecast period. In addition, the increased adoption of advanced irrigation systems , such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, for fertigation by farmers in numerous North American nations is driving the growth of the biofertilizers market in the region. The combination of a stringent regulatory environment and a growing preference for biofertilizer market products has resulted in the rapid expansion of the market. In addition, rising concerns regarding the excessive use of chemical fertilizers and nitrate emissions are anticipated to be among the most influential factors driving the biofertilizers market in North America over the forecast period.

The United States Department of Agriculture launched the National Organic Program in 2017 to certify farmland for growers transitioning to organic agriculture. According to the Organic Trade Association, obtaining the certification enables farmers to potentially sell their products for higher prices than conventionally grown goods. These programs are anticipated to increase the use of biofertilizers, thereby expanding the market in North America. In addition, the region's major players are expanding their presence in foreign nations through various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and introducing new products, contributing to regional growth.

Key Highlights

The global biofertilizer market size is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period.

is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on the product , the nitrogen-fixing segment will likely hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

, the nitrogen-fixing segment will likely hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on application , the seed treatment segment is most likely to grow at a significant CAGR and hold the largest share during the forecast period.

, the seed treatment segment is most likely to grow at a significant CAGR and hold the largest share during the forecast period. Based on crop type , the segment of cereals & grains is most likely to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

, the segment of cereals & grains is most likely to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Based on regional analysis, North America will command the biofertilizer market with the largest share during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Market

Novozymes A/S Vegalab SA UPL Limited Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Kiwa Bio-Tech Lallemand Inc. Rizobacter Argentina S.A. T. Stanes & Company Limited IPL Biologicals Limited Nutramax Laboratories Inc. Symborg





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/biofertilizer-market/request-sample





Global Biofertilizer Market: Segmentation

By product

Nitrogen Fixing

Phosphate Solubilizing

By application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

By crop type

Cereals & grains

Pulses & oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL BIOFERTILIZER MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Biofertilizer Market Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value U.S. By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value U.K. By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value China By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value UAE By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value Brazil By Product Introduction Product By Value Nitrogen Fixing By Value Phosphate Solubilizing By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Seed Treatment By Value Soil Treatment By Value By Crop Type Introduction Crop Type By Value Cereals & Grains By Value Pulses & Oilseeds By Value Fruits & Vegetables By Value Others By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Biofertilizer Market Share By Manufacturers Biofertilizer Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Novozymes A/S Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Vegalab SA UPL Limited Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Kiwa Bio-Tech Lallemand Inc. Rizobacter Argentina S.A. T. Stanes & Company Limited IPL Biologicals Limited Nutramax Laboratories Inc. Symborg RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/biofertilizer-market/toc





Market News

In 2022, Novozymes A/S launched two products, Torque UD and Ratchet.

In 2022, Novozymes A/S and AgroFresh form a partnership to develop biological solutions and improve post-harvest food quality.





News Media

Global Biofertilizer Market Worth USD 3.75 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 12.80%

Global MicroGranular Fertilizer Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 3.80%

Rising Use of Magnesium Nitrate in the Manufacturing of Fertilizers Drives the Magnesium Nitrate Market Growth





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Potassium Liquid Fertilizer Market : Information by Nutrient Type (Sulfate of Potash, Potassium Acetate), Application (Fertigation and Foliar), Ingredient Type (Organic), Mode of Application (Starter Solution), and Regions—Forecast Till 2031

MicroGranular Fertilizer Market : Information by Type (Straight Fertilizers, Complex Fertilizers), Crop Type (Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds), and Regions—Forecast Till 2031

Chelated Micronutrient Fertilizers Market : Information by Nutrient (Zinc, Manganese), Form (Liquid, Iron), Crop Type (Grains), Application (Soil, Foliar), and Regions—Forecast Till 2031

Precision Irrigation Systems Market : Information by Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), Crop Type (Field Crops, Plantation Crops, Orchards, and Vineyards), and Region -Forecast till 2031

Irrigation Controller Market : Information by Product Type (Smart Controllers), Irrigation Type (Drip, Sprinkler), Application (Agriculture, Non-agriculture), and Region — Forecast till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone:

+1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com