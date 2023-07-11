Global Barbeque Grill Market Trends & Opportunity Report 2023-2028 Featuring Industry Leaders - Weber, Masterbuilt, Char-Broil, Coleman, Landmann, & Traeger Among Others

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barbeque Grill Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Product Type, By End User By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global barbeque grill market is witnessing robust growth globally, owing to the increasing culture of barbeque-cooked food among the residential and commercial sectors. Countries like the United States and Canada are influencing the growth of the market.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that changing lifestyles and the use of high-end products for indoor and outdoor cooking will increase product demand.



The outdoor cooking industry has earned revenue totaling around USD 6.1 billion in sales in 2021, which is a 14% increase in growth from the last year. Therefore, the facts reveal that the demand for barbeque grills is on a constant surge among the population of North America.



Rising Demand for Electric Barbeque Grill is Influencing the Market Growth



In recent years, the demand for electric grills has been boosting the barbeque grill market due to ease of convenience instead of other variants involving gas grills, charcoal grill, etc. The electric grill uses electricity to heat and further grill the food items. Not using flame in the process helps keep the electric grill clean.

In addition to this, their limited size makes them highly portable. This induces consumers to enjoy indoor and outdoor cooking activities. The above-mentioned features of electric barbeque grills are raising the preference of opting for electric barbeque grills at home and are, thus, boosting the demand for barbeque grills across the globe.



Increasing Trend of Outdoor Cooking is Fueling the Market Growth



The increasing trend of outdoor cooking on weekends, including vacations with family and friends, is boosting the trend of barbeque grilling.

Moreover, with the changing habits of cooking at home, barbecues have established their relevance not just on holidays but even on weekends. With the rising demand for barbecued chicken, pig, and beef in countries like Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Indonesia, etc., the market is further anticipated to influence the rising demand for barbeque grill in the forecasted period.



Advancement in Technologies of Barbeque Grill is Boosting the Market Growth



To meet the evolving requirements of the customers, barbeque, and grill manufacturers are putting considerable effort into incorporating new technology features.

Various new features in barbeque grills include the ability to adjust heat, ease of lightening, touch screen controls, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-connected barbeque grills, voice recognition, etc. For instance, Weber is extending the range of its internet-enabled grills to include its well-known gas versions, which includes the company's entry-level Spirit line, available with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for temperature monitoring and an integrated digital display.

Moreover, the brand named "Spectrum" introduced a George Foreman smokeless grill which produces 80% less smoke than previous models. Therefore, such increasing innovation within the technologies is one of the major boosting factors for the barbeque grill industry, which is driving the market's growth.

