Local Idaho Builder Celebrates Milestone: Over 25,000 Happy Homeowners in Idaho

Boise, Idaho, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's leading local builder, proudly announces reaching over 25,000 happy homeowners in the Treasure Valley and counting.

Throughout Southern Idaho, CBH Homes has been making the dream of homeownership a reality for over thirty years. “When you look at the number of jobs alone that CBH has provided, the impact is astounding. From trades, developers, suppliers and more. These trades then go to the gas station, go home to their own homes and families, the numbers just keep growing.” said Corey Barton, Owner/President of CBH Homes. “We’re proud to be a local Idaho company and be able to give back to the community that has given so much to us.” This year alone, CBH has given back to over 40 local organizations.

Corey Barton, born and raised in Boise, started CBH Homes in 1992. A company that started with one man and a pickup truck has grown to include a real estate brokerage, HVAC company, truss plant, electrical company, interior finishes supplier, property management and more. As national builders are hitting the Boise Market, CBH plans to stay local and stay locally owned. “I love this company, the people, the things we do and couldn’t imagine doing and being anywhere else.” said Corey.

With an estimated 30 trade partner companies working on a single home and times that by an average of a 4 person crew, that’s 120 trade employees per home. Multiply that by 25,000, that’s over 3,000,000 jobs supplied to the community. That doesn’t include the development companies, city planners, and suppliers that are all involved with building one home.

As Idaho's largest home builder, CBH Homes has played an instrumental role in shaping the Treasure Valley's landscape. With a focus on building vibrant, thriving communities, CBH Homes has created remarkable communities for people to call home.

CBH Homes' steadfast commitment to Idaho extends beyond just building homes. The company actively engages with the local community through various philanthropic initiatives, supporting organizations dedicated to education, non-profits, and community development. CBH Homes believes in giving back to the communities that have contributed to its success and remains committed to fostering positive change throughout Idaho.

As CBH Homes continues to grow and flourish, it remains firmly dedicated to providing homeownership at every level. From starting with a CBH Rental, to buying a first or forever home, CBH Homes is committed to building homes and communities that people want to live, love and grow in.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #48 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

