Wake Up Narcolepsy Debuts Public Service Announcement in Collaboration with Red Square Pictures

WORCESTER, Mass., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Up Narcolepsy (WUN), a national leader for research and awareness, premiered its Narcolepsy public service announcement in partnership with Red Square Pictures.



The informational PSA aims to accurately depict Narcolepsy and how debilitating this rare medical disorder can be. It pulls together first-hand experiences from more than 50 individuals experiencing Narcolepsy, highlighting the physical, mental, emotional and social impacts of the disorder. The video also brings attention to the challenges many are faced when seeking a formal diagnosis. Wake Up Narcolepsy aims to expand its reach and mission with the PSA, bringing greater awareness and attention to the medical condition.

“It takes incredible bravery for these individuals to share their stories and shed light on the reality of living with Narcolepsy,” said Monica Gow, Co-Founder and Interim Executive Director of Wake Up Narcolepsy. “It’s our hope that this PSA will help bring about a greater public understanding of Narcolepsy while also offering support to those facing this challenging diagnosis.”

Wake Up Narcolepsy announced a media partnership with Red Square Pictures last fall to benefit people living with Narcolepsy. To that end, Red Square Pictures is currently developing a full-length documentary feature film.

About Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a lifelong neurological condition that impedes the brain's ability to regulate sleep and wake cycles. It affects 1 in every 2,000 individuals with a genetic predisposition activated by an environmental trigger. Typical onset of Narcolepsy occurs between the ages of 10 and 10, but can also occur in young children. Symptoms vary from individual to individual, with some cases being more severe than others. In individuals with Narcolepsy, aspects of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep intrude on wakefulness while wakefulness intrudes on their sleep.

Individuals with Narcolepsy may quickly enter REM sleep without first experiencing non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep at night and during the day. Some of the characteristics of Narcolepsy include cataplexy, sleep paralysis and hallucinations. On average, it takes 6-10 years to accurately diagnose Narcolepsy.

About Red Square Pictures

Red Square Pictures is a New York-based film production and commercial content company whose projects encompass a wide variety of genres and brands from a diverse field of both long-form and short-form creators.

For further information, please visit https://RedSquarePictures.com/ or email info@RedSquarePictures.com

About Wake Up Narcolepsy

Wake Up Narcolepsy (WUN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2008 to promote Narcolepsy research and awareness. The organization is dedicated to providing funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for Narcolepsy while increasing awareness amongst the public. For more information, please visit https://www.wakeupnarcolepsy.org/ or contact info@wakeupnarcolepsy.org.

