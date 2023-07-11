Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverage Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein is an essential macronutrient that contributes to the growth of muscle, the repair of damaged tissue, and the synthesis of enzymes and hormones. Many athletes and gym-goers believe that consuming protein beverages after strength training will help them gain muscle mass. Protein drinks are typically made from whey, a byproduct of bovine milk, and aid in recovering overworked or fatigued muscles. Individuals' daily nutrient needs are met by using a variety of high-protein compounds to produce ready-to-drink protein beverages . These beverages are a simple and convenient way to consume nutrients.

The growth of the ready-to-drink protein beverage market can be attributed to consumers' increasingly hectic and fast-paced lifestyles, which prompted them to seek out quick and nutritious meal options. This has resulted in the proliferation of RTD shakes that offer nutrient-dense beverages and promote active lifestyles. In addition, the trend toward health and awareness among consumers generates a substantial demand for protein-rich beverages. In many regions, protein drinks are being marketed as sports nutrition drinks. Fitness enthusiasts are increasingly consuming these protein drinks to improve their performance, health, and muscle growth. In addition, it is anticipated that the rising demand for plant-based protein drinks will encourage manufacturers to distribute organic and clean-label protein drinks throughout market channels.





The Growing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs to Drive the Global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverage Market

Beverages containing protein are gaining popularity, particularly among athletes and people who engage in strenuous physical activity. A greater emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and getting in shape, as well as an increase in the number of people participating in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms, are some of the key factors contributing to the expansion of the global ready-to-drink protein beverage industry. Health clubs and fitness centers have experienced consistent growth in recent years due to rising health concerns and alterations in lifestyle. An increase in health consciousness and the need for adequate nutrition in food fueled the demand for sports nutrition products, such as protein beverages. An increase in the proportion of middle-aged and elderly individuals participating in sports has expanded the market for ready-to-drink protein beverages.

Most health clubs sell protein-containing beverages. Additionally, some health clubs employ dietitians to assist customers with product selection. Protein beverage products are gaining in popularity and demand due to the increasing number of health centers and fitness clubs worldwide, which serve as the primary distribution channels for these items. According to the International Health Racquet and Sports Club Association, there were approximately 201,250 health and fitness clubs worldwide in 2017 and 38,477 in the United States. The data suggests a rise in consumer awareness of physical fitness, which has fueled the global demand for protein-containing beverages. As a result, the increasing number of health and fitness centers has positively affected the market's growth, as these facilities promote protein-based beverages to their respective consumers.

Organic and Flavored Sports Nutrients to Create Global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverage Market Opportunities

Consumer preferences for cleaner ingredients and interest in organic foods are on the rise globally, particularly in response to the rising demand for protein drinks among consumers who live active and healthy lifestyles. To gain a substantial market share, market participants focus on developing innovative products that meet the needs of consumers in response to the growing demand. For instance, in 2019, OATH introduced its flagship product, OATH Organic Oat-Milk with Plant Protein, an organic oat-milk protein beverage with 15-16 grams of protein and 6-10 grams of fiber. Additionally, consumers favor options with novel and inventive flavors. As a result, businesses are developing new products to accommodate the changing preferences of consumers. Thus, introducing new products and technological advancements create lucrative market opportunities.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2,654 million Market Size in 2021 USD 1,423 million CAGR 8.1% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Kellogg Company, Glanbia PLC, PepsiCo Inc., Halen Brands, Post Holdings Inc., Koia, Abbott Nutrition, Labrada Nutrition, Pure Protein, Organic Valley, The Coca-Cola Company Key Market Opportunities Organic and Flavored Sports Nutrients Key Market Drivers The Growing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs

Regional Insights

North America will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. In North America, the demand for ready-to-drink protein beverages is primarily influenced by the growing awareness of healthy living and the increasing number of working populations demanding healthy beverages on the go. Additionally, disposable income, social demographics, and the product's accessibility on retail shelves contribute to the region's RTD market growth. In addition, sports nutrition foods and beverages are increasingly sold on the mass market in the region's countries via supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, drug stores, and others.

Due to the increasing demand, prominent brands focus on releasing new RTD protein beverages. Moreover, a rising number of customers are requesting vegan drinks due to the vegan and flexitarian movement. Players are capitalizing on the growing popularity of plant-based protein diets to capitalize on such market opportunities. In 2020, for instance, the Swedish company Sproud launched a line of Pea Protein Milk in the United States. Thus, these factors boost the North American market for ready-to-drink protein beverages.

The Asia Pacific will expand at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region with developing middle classes, such as China and India, have witnessed an increase in consumption across all industries, especially in the health and fitness industry. Such potential has encouraged multinational brands to continue making substantial investments in the health drink markets of these nations. In addition, consumers seek a more comprehensive selection of ready-to-drink dietary supplements and are becoming more selective.

Additionally, the region has increased demand for plant-based, ready-to-drink protein beverages. This trend is bolstered by improvements in lifestyle and consumption, consumer pursuit of sustainable lifestyles, and rising consumer health consciousness. In addition, manufacturers emphasize incorporating local flavors and preferences into their ready-to-drink protein beverages to provide consumers with various options and maintain a competitive advantage over their rivals, thereby maintaining a respectable level of product differentiation and boosting the market for ready-to-drink protein beverages in Asia Pacific.

Key Highlights

The global ready-to-drink protein beverage market size is presumed to reach USD 2,654 million, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

is presumed to reach USD 2,654 million, expanding at a during the forecast period. Based on the source , the whey section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7% and hold the largest market share.

, the whey section is projected to advance at a and hold the largest market share. Based on the distribution channel , the supermarket/hypermarket section is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.7% and hold the largest market share.

, the supermarket/hypermarket section is projected to advance at a and hold the largest market share. Based on regional analysis, North America will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Competitive Players in the Market

Kellogg Company

Glanbia PLC

PepsiCo Inc.

Halen Brands

Post Holdings Inc.

Koia

Abbott Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition

Pure Protein

Organic Valley

The Coca-Cola Company





Global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverage Market: Segmentation

By Source

Whey

Casein

Soy

Other Sources

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/ Drugstores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail

Other Distribution Channels

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East & Africa

