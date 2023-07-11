Telecom Expense Management Global Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030: Pandemic-Induced Economic Downturn Provides Thrust to TEM Market

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Expense Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Telecom Expense Management estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Complete Outsourcing segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Telecom Expense Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$661.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Telecom Expense Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Pandemic Brings to Light the Significance of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) for IT and Telecom Departments

As Enterprises Embrace Remote Work Model, Companies Adopt TEM Solutions to Contain Costs

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

An Introduction to Telecom Expense Management

Growing Importance of Telecom Expense Management (TEM) in Highly Connected World

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Telecom Expense Management Tools to Propel Market Growth

Need to Gain Better Visibility over Communication Technology Spending to Boost Market

Highly Complex Nature of Telecom Expenses Amplifies Significance of TEM Tools in Cutting Costs

TEM Helps Achieve Optimal Value from Telecom Assets

Telecom Expense Management Evolves into Technology Expense Management

Pandemic-Induced Economic Downturn Provides Thrust to TEM Market

Globalization of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide a Solid Foundation for Wider Adoption of TEM Solutions

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017, & 2024

Rising Deployment of Telecom-based Services across Enterprise Units Enhances Significance of TEM Solutions

Rising Adoption of Mobile Communication Devices in Enterprises Drives Adoption of TEM

Rapid Proliferation of Smartphones Lends Traction to TEM Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Mobile Internet Category (in %) for 2020

Evolving Mobile Technologies Support BYOD Implementation in Enterprises, Driving Importance of TEM Solutions

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Next Generation 5G Network Technology to Transform Enterprise Mobility, Fueling Need for TEM Solutions

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2021

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Managed Mobility Services Hold Potential in Enhancing Technology Expense Management

Global Managed Mobility Services Market (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

TEM Software Facilitates Easy Review of Expense Data

Preference for Single Platform on the Rise, Local Resources Critical to TEM Vendors

Notable Trends Influencing Growth in the Telecom Expense Management Market

Technology Trends Impacting TEM Market

Innovations Pave the Way for Growth in TEM Market

TEM Offers Costs Savings for the Healthcare Sector

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to Boost Long-term Growth

