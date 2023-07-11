Cath Lab Services Market to Reach$78.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cath lab services Market by Service Type (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), by Application (Cardiac and Brain & Spine), by Service Provider (Hospital and Individual Cath Labs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global cath lab services market was valued at $46.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $78.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11873

Prime determinants of growth

Rapidly rising prevalence of cardiac diseases such as coronary artery disease, angina, valvular disease, cardiomyopathy, endocarditis, congenital heart defects, and occlusive vascular disease and increasing demand for cath lab procedures such as angioplasty, angiography, stent placement and others are anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, high cost associated to cath lab services is anticipated to boost the growth of market. On the contrary, high presence of cath lab service providers and rise in initiative taken by government to develop healthcare infrastructure is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $46.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $78.2 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 351 Segments covered Service type, application, service provider and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease



Rise in demand for angiography and angioplasty



Rise in number of healthcare service provider Opportunities Rise in awareness about cath lab services in developing countries Restraints High cost of cath lab services

Covid-19 Scenario

The global cath lab services market was negatively impacted during the pandemic. The pandemic has led to a decreased in number of cath lab services as there is cancelation of surgeries and increased risk for COVID-19 infection.

The post-pandemic COVID-19 had a positive impact on the cath lab services market owing to rise in the number of cardiovascular surgeries and increase in the number of procedures which were cancelled during the pandemic.

Procure Complete Report (351 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cath-lab-services-market

The therapeutic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on service type, the therapeutic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in incidence of cardiac disease and rise in prevalence of brain & spine diseases. However, the diagnostic segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surge in the number of diagnostic procedures such as angiography and rise in awareness among population regarding cath lab services.

The cardiac segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the cardiac segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases and rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases due to change in lifestyle. However, the brain & spine segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising prevalence of brain tumor and spine tumor and increase in prevalence of brain aneurysm.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on service provider, the hospital segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cath lab services market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to initiative take by service providers to develop healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness among the people in cath services. Also, the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11873

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cath lab services market revenue. This is attributed to high presence of cath lab service providers in North America and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising number of geriatric populations, as geriatric population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and increase in awareness among the people regarding cath lab services. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Leading Market Players: -

Ochsner Rush Health

Alberta Health Services

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Alliance Medical Associates

Campbell Country Health

Inhealthgroup

Netcare Hospitals

Ramsayhealth

Canyon Vista Medical Center

Henryford Health

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global cath lab market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2032

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2032

Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2032

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2032

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2032

Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2032

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter