Drilling Tools Market to Surpass Worth of US$ 10.8 Billion at a CAGR of 3.4% during the Forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The drilling tools market is likely to witness a 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 and 2033, states Future Market Insights (FMI). Sales are estimated to skyrocket from US$ 7.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 10.8 billion by the end of 2033. The drilling tools industry reached a value of US$ 7.4 billion in 2022.



The global drilling tools industry is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. The demand for drilling tools is mainly driven by increasing global energy demand. Growing exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector have also prominently contributed to the expansion. The rise in drilling activities for unconventional resources, such as shale gas, has further boosted the demand for drilling tools.

One such trend is the development of advanced technologies that enable drilling operations to be carried out more efficiently and effectively. Companies are investing in the development of high-performance tools, including intelligent drilling tools and automated drilling systems that are designed to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve safety.

Another trend that is driving the drilling tools industry is the growing focus on sustainability and environmental protection. Governments around the world are introducing strict regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy sources. As a result, there is increasing demand for drilling tools that are eco-friendly and reduce the environmental footprint of drilling activities.

The drilling tools market is also seeing increasing consolidation, as companies look to expand their product portfolios and capabilities. Mergers and acquisitions are becoming more common in the industry, as companies seek to enhance their competitive position by acquiring complementary businesses and technologies.

Despite the positive outlook for the drilling tools industry, several challenges must be overcome. One key challenge is the volatility of the oil and gas market, which can impact demand for drilling tools. The cost of raw materials, such as steel, can have a significant impact on the cost of manufacturing drilling tools, making it challenging to maintain profitability.

The drilling tools industry is poised for strong growth, driven by increasing energy demand, technological advancements, and a growing focus on sustainability. As companies continue to invest in research and development and pursue strategic partnerships and acquisitions, we can expect to see continued innovation and growth in this important industry.

Key Takeaways from this market are:

The drilling tools industry is forecast to expand CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States drilling tools industry is expected to be valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2033.

The United Kingdom is set to witness a sum of US$ 404.2 million by the end of 2033.

In terms of product, the drilling tubular segment is estimated to propel at a CAGR of 3.2% during the projection period 2023 to 2033.

By application, the on-shore segment dominates the drilling tools industry, and sales are projected to exhibit a 3.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



“Increasing rate of exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industry is expected to drive demand in the drilling tools industry. Manufacturers offering integrated advanced solutions like data-logging and real-time monitoring are projected to witness considerable growth opportunities.”- says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Key manufacturers may focus on expanding their geographical presence to tap into new markets and increase their customer base. This strategy involves establishing new production facilities, distribution networks, and sales offices in key regions. By being close to their customers, manufacturers can provide better support and quicker product deliveries.

Key manufacturers in the drilling tools industry employ a combination of product innovation, customization, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, customer service, and sustainability initiatives to stay competitive and drive growth in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies in the market include Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Ltd.; BICO Drilling Tools, Inc.; Cougar Drilling Solutions; Drilling Tools International, Inc.

Recent Development:

In March 2021, Enteq launched the SABER Tool, a new substitute for the traditional rotary steerable system (RSS) for guided drills. Utilizing organically guided pressure variations, the SABER, on the Tool steers at the drilling bit face, giving true "at-bit" geosteering.

In July 2019, Haliburton was granted an agreement from Kuwait Oil Company for comprehensive offshore drilling services for six high-pressure, elevated temperatures exploration wells on two jack-up rings in the Arab Gulf. The business will offer and oversee the drilling process, liquids, wireline, perforating, well evaluation, cementing, and other offshore logistics services. Halliburton will supply an offshore ring along with the boats for the project.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global drilling tools industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the drilling tools industry based on products (tubulars, motors, bits, reamers & stabilizers, collars, and others), and applications (on-shore and off-shore) across various regions.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product:

Tubular

Motors

Bits

Reamers & Stabilizers

Collars

Others

By Application:

On-shore

Off-shore

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



