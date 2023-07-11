Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Vehicle-To-Grid Technology Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $2.7 billion in 2022 to $3.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 24%. Further, the market will reach $7.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 23%. North America was the largest region in the vehicle-to-grid technology market in 2022.



One of the key drivers of the vehicle-to-grid technology industry is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are powered by electric motors that draw energy from batteries and can be charged externally. Vehicle-to-grid technology enables smart charging, allowing electric vehicle batteries to supply electricity back to the grid. This technology utilizes information technology to manage energy consumption while vehicles are in use.

Major vehicle-to-grid technology companies are Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, NUVVE Holding Corp., OVO Energy Ltd., Engie SA, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., DENSO Corporation., EnerDel Inc., Coritech Services Inc., EV Grid Inc., Hitachi Ltd., NRG Energy Inc., Energie Baden-Württemberg AG., and Endesha SA play prominent roles in this market.

Technological advancement is another key trend in the vehicle-to-grid technology market. Leading companies in the market focus on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position.

For example, Nissan Motor Corporation introduced vehicle-to-grid charging technology in July 2020 through the Realising Electric Vehicles Services (REVS) initiative in the Australian Capital Territory. The Nissan LEAF, with its full bi-directional charging capacity, can serve as a mobile energy solution. This V2G technology allows the Nissan LEAF's batteries to power homes or commercial sites and feed power back into the grid, providing a comprehensive energy solution.

The global vehicle-to-grid technology market is segmented as-

1) By Component: Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), Home Energy Management (HEM) System, Smart Meters, Software Solutions

2) By Charging Type: Unidirectional Charging, Bidirectional Charging

3) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

4) By Application: Reactive Power, Baseload Power, Spinning Reserves, Peak Power Sales, Other Applications

This vehicle-to-grid technology market report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, industry professionals, investors, and researchers, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the market. Its insights into market growth, key trends, major players, and technological advancements are crucial for making informed decisions, driving innovation, and capitalizing on the opportunities present in this rapidly evolving industry. By equipping readers with a holistic view of the market, this report is instrumental in shaping strategies and driving success in the vehicle-to-grid technology sector.

