Healthcare SaaS Executive to Provide Sales Growth Leadership for Chief Outsiders Clients

DENVER, CO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Garcia, a healthcare SaaS executive with 15 years in healthcare and scaling companies successfully to exit, will now apply his extensive healthcare SaaS industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Garcia joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“A motivational leader, David inspires individuals and develops market research and strategy with metrics driven processes to achieve break-through performance,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to make his SaaS sales leadership experience available to clients.”

Garcia has served as a sales and marketing executive with several global and early-stage companies, excelling in the positions of Chief Revenue Officer, SVP Sales & Marketing and Enterprise Sales. With an engineering background, he is well respected for his bias towards analytics as a foundation for strategy and the adoption of clear metrics to understand performance potential and contributions. A recognized expert in identifying and growing new markets for companies, he led two software companies to successful exits.

Garcia has also led sales in the private equity market, providing strategic guidance and commercial leadership across PE backed portfolio companies. Working with several of the leading PE firms in the U.S., he led the development of targeted growth strategies, enabling portfolio companies to drive higher valuations through entry into new markets, strategic alliances, organic growth and/or new product launches.

SaaS Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Garcia works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market healthcare SaaS companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as SVP Sales at OnShift, he drove new bookings of $9 million building an enterprise HR focused sales team and a key partnership with Medline. And as SVP, Sales & Marketing at HealthcareFirst, he increased revenue from $7 million to $35 million and achieved significant profitability.

Garcia also served as VP U.S. Sales at AlayaCare, Inc., Managing Partner for VentureWest Partners, Chief Revenue Officer at TPC Training Systems, Inc., SVP, Business Development & Operations for Physician’s Education Resource, President & CEO (Founder) at CustomerSoft, Inc., Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, for Bendata Inc. (Goldmine Software), and Director of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at Corning, Inc.

Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Garcia earned an MBA in International Business from the University of Colorado in Denver, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

