Nanterre, 11 July 2023

VINCI wins major road contract in Slovakia



Construction of a 10 km road and 12 bridges

4 years of work

Contract value more than €330M

VINCI Construction, through its local subsidiaries - Eurovia SK, Eurovia CS and SMS - has been awarded the second lot for the Northern bypass of the town of Prešov, Slovakia's third-largest city, in a joint venture with Váhostav - SK and TuCon.

The project, worth a total of over €330 million (of which 34% for VINCI Construction, leader of the consortium), will include the construction of 12 bridges, a 2-km tunnel and 10.2 km of 2x2 road section. Work is scheduled to start in September 2023 and will take around four years to complete.

This new section will finish the northern part of the city bypass, significantly reducing traffic congestion and journey time for users.

In 2021, Eurovia CS and Eurovia SK had completed construction of the south-west section of the Prešov bypass.

