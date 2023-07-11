NextEvo Naturals Releases Early Results of Prospective Study on Novel Water-Soluble CBD Oral Formulation

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - NextEvo Naturals (“NextEvo” or the “Company”), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced today early results from the successful completion of a prospective study on its groundbreaking water-soluble cannabidiol (CBD) oral formulation. The study, which focused on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) immune response biomarkers, represents a significant milestone in advancing the understanding of CBD's potential benefits.



Over a three-day period, NextEvo Naturals' novel CBD formulation was tested at two concentrations consumed at twice daily intervals. Rapidly achieving steady-state blood levels with twice-daily consumption, the formulation demonstrated excellent tolerability and safety, with no serious adverse events reported even at the higher concentration tested.

One of the most compelling findings of the study was the significant modulation LPS-stimulated whole blood cytokines assays(TruCulture, RBM), highlighting the potential immunomodulatory effects of NextEvo Naturals' CBD formulation. Serum cytokine levels also exhibited immunomodulatory effects that were concentration dependent, suggesting the need for further exploration in optimizing CBD preparations and personalized consumption strategies for immune effects. Demonstrating immunomodulatory effects as assessed by changes in biomarkers can be a leading indicator for a product’s ability to help regulate the body’s inflammatory response.

"This study represents a crucial step forward in our understanding of CBD's potential impact on the immune response,” said John McDonagh, CEO of NextEvo Naturals. “The safety and pharmacokinetic profile support the twice-daily administration of our novel, water-soluble CBD oral formulation while the divergent immune effects observed between concentrations tested underscore the need for additional research to optimize CBD preparations and consumption levels for immune effects."

NextEvo Naturals plans to publish the successful results of the study in the coming months, and remains dedicated to scientific advancement, continuing to leverage their expertise to uncover the full potential of CBD and other cannabinoids. By conducting groundbreaking studies, the Company aims to develop novel products that empower individuals to live healthier and happier lives.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound’s potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the many current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.