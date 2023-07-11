Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issues New Authority to Operate (ATO) to Paperless Innovations, Inc.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperless Innovations, Inc. , the leading provider of government purchase card (GPC) compliance automation solutions, announced today it has received an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (DHS/ICE) for its Actus GPC Compliance Automation and Management solution. The ATO enables ICE operating divisions and field offices to automate compliance to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) A-123 Appendix B framework for agencies to best manage their Government Charge Card programs.



“With this new ATO, Paperless Innovations is able to extend its solution to additional DHS agencies and offer them a single system for managing the complexity of government charge card purchases. We are proud to enhance accountability and transparency by consolidating activity that is currently housed in multiple systems and many manual processes,” said Michael Tocci, President of Paperless Innovations.

“As Master Government Aggregator® for Paperless Innovations, Carahsoft is proud of the successful attainment of an ATO by the DHS ICE for its Actus solution,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. “This achievement underscores Paperless Innovations’ commitment to delivering secure and compliant technology solutions that empower Government agencies to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. We look forward to working with Paperless Innovations and our reseller partners to help the DHS and other Federal agencies manage their processes and embrace a paperless future.”

The Actus Software as a Service (SaaS) technology enables Charge Card Program Managers to quickly and securely identify products and services from mandatory and preferred sources, automate approval workflows, and take advantage of Robotic Process Automations (RPA) to compress the cycle of required audits from months to just minutes. For additional information on the Actus solution please visit: https://act.us

Paperless Innovations’ Actus solution is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Paperless Innovations team at Carahsoft at Paperless@carahsoft.com .

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations is the de facto leader in government purchase card automations. Our deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of GPC Programs. Our solution is in use by private sector commercial clients and public sector federal, state, local, and educational non-profit organizations. Our solution brings together commercial best practices for procurement workflows in one holistic solution for all procurements, scalable from a single office to an entire department-wide revolution.