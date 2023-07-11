IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27 - 2023

English French

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2023 FR0010259150 301 110.31 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2023 FR0010259150 86 110.70 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,813 110.28 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2023 FR0010259150 200 111.38 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2023 FR0010259150 12 111.00 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,688 110.88 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2023 FR0010259150 35 110.80 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2023 FR0010259150 65 111.60 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2023 FR0010259150 2 110.90 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,798 111.19 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2023 FR0010259150 297 108.68 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2023 FR0010259150 576 108.97 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2023 FR0010259150 366 108.68 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2023 FR0010259150 7,761 109.00 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,165 109.06 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2023 FR0010259150 1,120 109.00 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2023 FR0010259150 820 109.08 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/07/2023 FR0010259150 5,395 108.94 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 23,500 109.44

Attachment