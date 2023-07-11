IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|301
|110.31
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|86
|110.70
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,813
|110.28
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|200
|111.38
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|12
|111.00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,688
|110.88
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|35
|110.80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|65
|111.60
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|2
|110.90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,798
|111.19
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|297
|108.68
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|576
|108.97
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|366
|108.68
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|7,761
|109.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,165
|109.06
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,120
|109.00
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|820
|109.08
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2023
|FR0010259150
|5,395
|108.94
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|23,500
|109.44
