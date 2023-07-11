IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27 - 2023

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2023FR0010259150301110.31AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2023FR001025915086110.70CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2023FR00102591501,813110.28XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/07/2023FR0010259150200111.38CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/07/2023FR001025915012111.00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/07/2023FR00102591501,688110.88XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2023FR001025915035110.80AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2023FR001025915065111.60CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2023FR00102591502110.90TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/07/2023FR00102591501,798111.19XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/07/2023FR0010259150297108.68AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/07/2023FR0010259150576108.97CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/07/2023FR0010259150366108.68TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/07/2023FR00102591507,761109.00XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/07/2023FR00102591501,165109.06AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/07/2023FR00102591501,120109.00CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/07/2023FR0010259150820109.08TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/07/2023FR00102591505,395108.94XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL23,500109.44 

