[Latest] Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Size/Share Worth USD 1750 Billion by 2030 at a 16% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Surface Acoustic Wave, Bulk Acoustic Wave), By Devices (Resonator, Delay Line), By Application (Food and Beverages, Military, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Environmental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global A coustic Wave Sensors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 707 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 822 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1750 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Overview

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) known as acoustic wave sensors use mechanical acoustic waves to transmit signals that may detect changes in frequency, amplitude, as well as wave phase in relation to a reference in the environment. Acoustic wave sensor devices are highly sought-after sensor technology in a variety of end-use domains because they are inherently dependable, inherently tough, extraordinarily sensitive, and competitively priced. Furthermore, to increase interoperability with new and next-generation applications, these devices’ updated versions can be continued as well as wirelessly questioned without the requirement for a sensor power supply.

Market dynamics

Drivers

With qualities like passive operation, a fast turnaround time, and wireless nature, acoustic wave sensors outperform conventional sensors in a competitive environment. Surface acoustic wave-based temperature sensors provide a wide range of sensing temperatures, a higher reaction rate, accuracy, and low cost. This is a major driver fueling the expansion of the world market for acoustic wave sensors. Other factors anticipated to spur market growth throughout the projection period are acoustic wave sensors’ higher sensitivity, higher level of stability, compact structure, exceptionally tiny size, and low price. However, when they come into contact with a liquid, compressional waves may result in severe surface attenuation, making them feeble.

On the other hand, expanding traffic management challenges need the inclusion of an audio warning system in new hybrid and electric vehicles. During the anticipated time frame, this is anticipated to develop rapidly. Furthermore, the market for acoustic wave sensors is projected to develop rapidly due to the widespread use of smartphones as well as base stations. The main market for acoustic wave sensors is the telecommunications sector.

Restraints

The market share of acoustic wave sensors is projected to be hampered by significant limitations such as energy consumption and sensitivity that results in technical issues. It is also projected that the use of alternative sensors in place of saw-based sensors in conventional applications will provide a challenge to the expansion of the market share for acoustic wave sensors. On the other hand, there is a need for sensors with a longer lifespan or no maintenance when it comes to harsh circumstances, which could be caused by radiation or heat. However, because severe temperatures are not required for the operation of these sensors, the penetration of acoustic wave sensors will be constrained in the upcoming years.

Opportunities

To ensure safety in the automotive industry constant research and development in The field will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast. In recent years the automotive industry has become extremely efficient and sophisticated. The use of sensors will continue to grow in the coming years as this industry focuses on reducing the accidents that are caused due to different reasons and they are also focusing on reducing the impact which is felt by the passengers or even the vehicle. The use of acoustic wave sensors has increased as it helps in avoiding all of these conditions. Increasing awareness regarding the safety and the use of the sensors has made the governments of various regions take necessary steps in order to ensure the safety of the passengers and the vehicle.

Challenges

When it comes to extreme conditions which could be due to radiation or heat the demand for sensors that have no need of maintenance or that have a longer life is needed. But the penetration of the acoustic wave sensors will be limited in the coming years as extreme temperatures are not available for the working of these sensors.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Acoustic Wave Sensors market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Acoustic Wave Sensors market forward?

What are the Acoustic Wave Sensors Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Acoustic Wave Sensors Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Acoustic Wave Sensors market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Segmental Overview

The surface acoustic wave segment will have a larger market share in the coming years. As they help in understanding the changes in the frequency their market is expected to grow well in the coming year. This helps in understanding the changes in the torque, pressure as well as temperature. The changes in any of these features or sensed by the sensors due to the availability of the molecules on the substrate coating. Any alterations of the concentration in any particular chemical or sensed by the SAW sensors.

The resonator segment will dominate the market in the coming years. This segment had the largest market share in the past in terms of revenue and it will continue to grow well in the coming years. Vibrations of the piezoelectric materials are used by the resonators which help in sending the acoustic waves to the circuit with high frequency.

When it comes to the sensing parameter the use of the sensors is expected to be more for understanding the changes in the temperature. The segment will have the largest market share in terms of revenue and it will continue to grow well in the coming years. Apart from sensing the temperature these sensors also help in sensing many other parameters like humidity and pressure.

Regional Snapshots

Due to safety-related mandates for the automotive industry, North America and Europe are predicted to experience significant growth during the projected period. Over the next seven years, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be a major regional market for acoustic wave sensors because of the presence of developing nations like China, India, and Japan as well as the growth of several industrial enterprises there. Due to the sensors’ expanding use in industries like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, the industrial sector, and consumer electronics, Europe may experience a boom in demand.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 707 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1750 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 16% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Vectron International, Qualtre Inc., SENseOR, Sensor Technology Ltd., Nanotemper, Transense Technologies plc, DJB Instruments, Defiant Technologies, Pro-micron GmbH & Co. KG, Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH, Hawk Measurment Systems, Siemens AG, and Others Key Segment By Type, Devices, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Market Players in the Acoustic Wave Sensors Market

Vectron International

Qualtre Inc.

SENseOR

Sensor Technology Ltd.

Nanotemper

Transense Technologies plc

DJB Instruments

Defiant Technologies

Pro-micron GmbH & co. KG

Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH

Hawk Measurment Systems

Siemens AG

Recent Developments

SAW Instruments was acquired by NanoTemper as the organization aims at expanding the methodological portfolio for the analysis of biomolecular interactions.

Segments covered in the acoustic wave sensors market

By Type

Surface acoustic wave

Bulk acoustic wave

By Devices

Resonator

Delay line

By Application

Food and beverages

Military

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Environmental

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market @

Request a Customized Copy of the Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report @

