HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages FMC Corporation (FMC) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

FMC Corporation (FMC) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of FMC’s sales and inventory management practices.

On May 1, 2023, FMC announced its Q1 2023 financial results, said Q2 2023 revenue would be flat to the prior year quarter, and maintained FY 2023 revenue outlook of $6.08 to $6.22 billion.

But, on July 10, 2023, FMC announced updated expectations for its Q2 and FY 2023 outlook. In particular, the company slashed its Q2 2023 revenue outlook by about 30%, reduced its FY 2023 revenue outlook by over 14%, and blamed the reduced guidance on reductions in channel inventory that adversely impacted the company’s sales volumes in the quarter.

This news sent the price of FMC shares sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether FMC may have engaged in improper channel-stuffing,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

