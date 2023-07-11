BOLLORÉ : SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS TO CMA CGM. FINAL COMPLETION OF THE SALE TO OCCUR AFTER OBTAINING CLEARANCES FROM COMPETENT AUTHORITIES

French English

BOLLORÉ PRESS RELEASE

July 11, 202 3

SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF BOLLORÉ LOGISTICS TO CMA CGM

FINAL COMPLETION OF THE SALE TO OCCUR AFTER OBTAINING CLEARANCES FROM COMPETENT AUTHORITIES

The Bolloré Group announces that it has signed on this day the share purchase agreement to sell 100% of Bolloré Logistics to the CMA CGM Group.

The Bolloré Group’s signing of this agreement follows completion of the information and consultation procedures with the relevant staff representative bodies and the exercise by the Bolloré Group of the put option received on 8 May 2023.

As indicated in the press release dated 8 May 2023, the purchase price would amount to 4.650 billion euros, prior to calculating debt and cash on the completion date.

The completion of the sale remains subject to obtaining antitrust and foreign investment clearances in the relevant jurisdictions.

The Bolloré Group confirms the implementation of the contingent earn-out mechanism of €0.25 for each Bolloré SE share tendered to the simplified cash tender offer of Bolloré SE on its own shares, closed on 30 May 2023. This contingent earn-out will be paid if the sale of Bolloré Logistics is completed pursuant to agreed terms.

