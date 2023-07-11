Meta Era Summit Singapore: Trailblazing the Future of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse

HONG KONG, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Era, a leading media outlet and industry trailblazer based in Hong Kong, is proud to announce the upcoming Meta Era Summit in Singapore. Set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023 this premier event signals another significant milestone in our relentless pursuit to advance the realms of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse.

Meta Era's commitment to fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas, perspectives, and opportunities has seen it expand its influence across over 10 countries, with more than 30,000 offline attendees and a 500,000-strong online audience over the past four years.

Meta Era Summit 2023 invites attendees to dive into immersive workshops, engage in insightful discussions, and absorb thought-provoking ideas from an array of industry experts. With over 1,000 planned participants, more than 100 esteemed speakers, and a community exceeding 1 million members, this event in Singapore is shaping up to be a pivotal platform for networking and collaboration.

Beyond being just an event, the Meta Era Summit is a catalyst propelling the evolution of the Metaverse and the transformative journey of Web 3.0. The Summit extends an open invitation to industry builders, investors, creators, developers, influencers, agencies, solution providers, and all parties vested in the future of Web 3.0.

Join us at the Meta Era Summit in Singapore this September, as we continue our mission of shaping the new era of the internet - a Meta Era.

For more information, please visit Meta Era website and official Twitter account.



