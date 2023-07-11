The CORE launches investigations into two Canadian companies

English French

OTTAWA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CORE, the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, announced today the launch of two separate investigations into allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the supply chains and operations of two Canadian companies.

The companies, Nike Canada Corp. (Nike) and Dynasty Gold Corporation (Dynasty Gold), are alleged to have or have had supply chains or operations in the People’s Republic of China identified as using or benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labour.

The decision by Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Ombudsperson, to launch the investigations follows the completion of the Initial Assessment reports, published today. These reports relate to two of thirteen admissible complaints about the overseas operations of Canadian companies. The complaints were filed by a coalition of 28 civil society organizations in June 2022.

The Nike Canada Corp. Initial Assessment report details the allegation that Nike has supply relationships with Chinese companies identified as using or benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labour. Nike maintains that they no longer have ties with these companies and provided information on their due diligence practices.

The Dynasty Gold Corporation Initial Assessment report details the allegation that Canadian mining company, Dynasty Gold, benefited from the use of Uyghur forced labour at a mine in China in which Dynasty Gold holds a majority interest. Dynasty Gold’s response to the complaint is that it does not have operational control over the mine and that these allegations arose after it left the region.

As identified in the two reports that we have published today, mediation between the parties involved in both complaints is not currently an option.

“I have decided to launch investigations into these complaints in order to get the facts and recommend the appropriate actions”, said Ms. Meyerhoffer. “I have not pre-judged the outcome of the investigations. We will await the results and we will publish final reports with my recommendations.”

With regard to the remaining eleven complaints, the CORE will publish the Initial Assessment reports in the coming weeks with the Ombud’s decision on how to move each complaint forward.

“It is our mission to resolve human rights complaints in a fair and unbiased manner in order to help those impacted and to strengthen the responsible business practices of the companies involved,” added Ms. Meyerhoffer.

The CORE is the first ombud office with a business and human rights mandate to hold Canadian garment, mining, and oil and gas companies working outside of Canada accountable for possible human rights abuses that arise from their operations, including in their supply chains.

The Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) was established in 2019 with Sheri Meyerhoffer appointed as the Ombudsperson by an Order-in-Council.

appointed as the Ombudsperson by an Order-in-Council. The CORE’s complaint process has five stages: 1. Intake; 2. Initial Assessment; 3. Mediation; 4. Investigation; 5. Recommendations and Follow up.

If the Ombud decides that a complaint is admissible during Intake, the complaint moves to the Initial Assessment stage where the Ombud works with the involved parties to reach a resolution or decide on next steps.

An Initial Assessment report is published after the completion of the Initial Assessment stage. The report describes the complaint and complaint process to date, the parties and their positions, and provides the reasons for the Ombud’s decision on how to move a complaint forward, including mediation, investigation or to close the complaint.

To learn more about the CORE’s complaint process, please visit What is the complaint process?

