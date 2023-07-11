[Latest] Global Social Media Analytics Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.2 Billion by 2030 at a 14% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Social Media Analytics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Analytics (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostics Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global S ocial Media Analytics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10.2 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Social Media Analytics Market: Overview

Social Media Analytics includes analyzing data from social conversations in order to comprehend and apply it. Tracking conversations and measuring campaigns are examples of this type of analysis. It also entails determining how social activities affect business results. To get a comprehensive picture of the customer experience, the best brands often combine Social Media Analytics with customer commentary from surveys, call center agent notes, ratings and review sites, and other customer feedback.

Growth Factors

The rise in the number of social media users is boosting the market for Social Media Analytics

One of the key factors boosting Social Media Analytics market growth is the growing need to understand consumer needs and market trends. The widespread use of smartphones, together with the popularity of social media, will further drive market growth in the coming years.

Social media has transformed the marketing and promotional actions of businesses. Analytics in social media allows for the distribution of targeted messages via a variety of tools and channels. To realize a company’s full potential, it must first understand the opinions and preferences of its target audience. Thus, Social Media Analytics helps organizations analyze such information by collecting and analyzing data from various platforms.

Segmental Overview

The market for Social Media Analytics is classified into component, deployment, organization size, analytics, and industry. Based on the organization segment, the SME segment is projected to exhibit tremendous growth during 2022-2030. Because of the availability of specifically designed, less expensive tools, SMEs are increasingly adopting Social Media Analytics. Furthermore, the increased awareness of the value of analytics for competitive advantage and efficiency has opened up a new market for Social Media Analytics in SMEs.

Based on analytics, descriptive analytics is expected to witness high demand during the projected period. Descriptive analytics is distinguished by the analysis of past events and behaviours in order to create powerful insights that are useful to the enterprise for future use. By industry, the healthcare segment is projected to witness a high CAGR. Healthcare providers can gather different perceptions and viewpoints by monitoring and analyzing public behaviour via social media, which helps decision-makers, unravel the needs of the patients.





Regional Overview

North America to lead the global Social Media Analytics market from 2022-2030

The growing need to generate consumer engagement indicators for organizational growth is expected to drive Social Media Analytics market growth. On the other hand, increased knowledge of benefits such as increased company productivity provided by important regional suppliers is a factor helping the market’s growth. Most businesses and industries in North America consider competitive intelligence, marketing, and sales management extremely successful. The North American Social Media Analytics market is noticing a significant adoption of Social Media Analytics due to expanding digitization and the high spending capability of organizations.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 10.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players IBM Corporation, Clarabridge Inc., SAS Institute Inc., GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), Sprout Social Inc., Netbase Solutions Inc., and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Analytics, Organization Size, Industry, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Social Media Analytics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Social Media Analytics market forward?

What are the Social Media Analytics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Social Media Analytics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Social Media Analytics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Key Players Insights

The Social Media Analytics market is extremely competitive with the presence of numerous regional and global players, resulting in a rather fragmented market. The majority of the top competitors in the Social Media Analytics market offer all-inclusive packages with a wide range of features.





Some of the prominent players

IBM Corporation

Clarabridge Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

GoodData Corporation

Crimson Hexagon Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)

Sprout Social Inc.

Netbase Solutions Inc.

Social Media Analytics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Analytics (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostics Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Social Media Analytics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Social Media Analytics market size was valued at around USD 4.5 billion in 2021. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on component segmentation, the software segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on deployment segmentation, the cloud-based segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on analytics segmentation, the descriptive analytics segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR during 2022-2030.

Based on organization size segmentation, the SME segment is expected to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period.

Based on industry segmentation, the retail & e-commerce segment led the market in 2021.

On the basis of geography, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.





Recent Development

June 2022: Pinterest unveiled real-time analytics elements in Pin Analytics on mobile, providing more information on how Pins are performing at any given time.

Pinterest unveiled real-time analytics elements in Pin Analytics on mobile, providing more information on how Pins are performing at any given time. August 2022: DGTL Holdings Inc. announced new PaaS contracts from two global CPG conglomerates to its wholly-owned subsidiary Engagement Labs.

The global Social Media Analytics market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Analytics

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Diagnostics analytics

Descriptive analytics

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Travel & Hospitality

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

