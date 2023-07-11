Minaro Corp. (MNAO) Completes Rebranding to Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (PNXP)

Company’s corporate action completes regulatory review resulting in name change to Pineapple Express Cannabis Company and ticker symbol change to PNXP

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. (OTC: PNXP) (the “Company”), a publicly traded company, announced the corporate action consent of its name change to Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (formerly Minaro Corp.), and also a revised ticker symbol of PNXP (formerly MNAO).



“This process which spanned over 6 months resulted in a finalized corporate action through the regulatory authority reviewing said corporate actions,” stated Company CEO and Chairman, Matthew Feinstein. He added, “We look forward to updating shareholders on our many positive developments that have occurred over the few months as we waited for this corporate action to be adopted.”

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Ananas Growth Ventures, serves as an incubator, helping early-stage ventures and startups in the cannabis sector through funding, mentoring, and training. The Company is engaged in legal cannabis retail under the brand name of Pineapple Express though its 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc. ( pineappleconsolidated.com ) owns and manages retail cannabis ventures under the Pineapple Express name and via www.PineappleExpress.com . Pineapple Consolidated seeks to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis industry. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Pineapple Express is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

The Company works closely with another public company, Pineapple, Inc. (OTC: PNPL), which procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators, provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions, and offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Office: 888-245-5703