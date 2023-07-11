SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE – AJX)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Great Ajax Corp. (“Great Ajax” or the “Company”) (NYSE – AJX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company to Ellington Financial Inc (“Ellington”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Great Ajax shareholders will receive only 0.5308 of a share of Ellington for each share of Great Ajax common stock they own.



The investigation concerns whether the Great Ajax Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Ellington is paying too little for the Company. Upon the closing of the transaction, Great Ajax shareholders are expected to own only approximately 16% of the combined company’s stock.

If you own shares of Great Ajax stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by email at clients@brodsky-smith.com, calling toll free 855-576-4847, or visiting https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investigation-great-ajax-corp-nyse-ajx/.

