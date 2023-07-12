Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Fusionist to Launch Season Three of Cryptopedia, a Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 12, 2023.

OKX Wallet Partners with Fusionist to Launch Season Three of Cryptopedia, a Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform



OKX Wallet has partnered with Fusionist, a Web3 game and infrastructure layer protocol, to launch Season Three of Cryptopedia, a Web3 learn-to-earn platform. This season, OKX Wallet users who complete the following missions and a post-mission quiz will receive a Fusionist NFT:

NFT Marketplace Mission: Complete an NFT transaction on OKX NFT Marketplace.

Complete an NFT transaction on OKX NFT Marketplace. DEX Mission: Swap or trade more than USD$10 worth of crypto through OKX Wallet - DEX.

Swap or trade more than USD$10 worth of crypto through OKX Wallet - DEX. Earn Mission: Subscribe more than USD$10 worth of crypto in any Earn product.

Subscribe more than USD$10 worth of crypto in any Earn product. Discover Mission: Complete any on-chain interaction through OKX Wallet's Discover Portal, which gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Additionally, 5,000 whitelist spots will be randomly distributed among all participants. After users complete the missions in the NFT Marketplace, DEX, Earn, and Discover categories, they will be prompted to take a post-mission quiz about Fusionist. Users who answer all the questions correctly will have the chance to receive a rare NFT. Even if their answers are incorrect, they will still receive a normal NFT just for participating.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.