Private Tutoring Market to Surpass 129.47 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rapid Adoption of Smartphones

Westford, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, tutoring organizations offering online subscriptions have witnessed a surge in popularity, primarily due to the growing preference of college students towards technology-based learning in the private tutoring market . Technology has revolutionized the way subject-related content is presented, introducing innovative tools such as presentations, 3D colored diagrams, flashcards, and animations.

The private tutoring market is poised for expansion as the competition among students intensifies. To secure admission into prestigious schools or colleges, students must meet increasingly rigorous requirements, such as excelling in challenging admission examinations or English language tests.

Blended Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Ability to Leverage the Benefits of Traditional Techniques

The blended category emerged as the dominant segment in the private tutoring market, and it is expected to continue its growth over the forecast period. The blended approach combines both online and offline teaching methods, offering students a comprehensive and flexible learning experience. This approach has gained popularity due to its ability to leverage the benefits of both traditional and online teaching techniques.

The markets in North America are projected to hold a significant share of the private tutoring market. This growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing penetration of online tutoring services in the region. Online tutoring platforms have gained popularity among students and parents with the advancement of technology and the widespread availability of high-speed internet.

Academics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasingly Motivated to Seek Private Coaching

The academics segment is anticipated to experience growth throughout the forecast period in the private tutoring market. Students are increasingly motivated to seek personal coaching to enhance their rankings and academic success in high school and college. The desire to excel academically is a significant driver for the demand in this segment.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region for the private tutoring market, holding the largest market share globally. This can be attributed to the extensive presence and significant involvement of multiple coaching classes in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the private tutoring market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Private Tutoring Market

In 2022, the edutech start-up company Couch Tutors Global announced its official debut, scheduled for the fall of the same year. The company aims to provide educational solutions to students worldwide, assisting them in achieving their academic and professional goals through accessible and tailored education services. Couch Tutors Global seeks to contribute to the evolving landscape of remote education with the increasing demand for online learning platforms.

Chegg Inc., a prominent player in the edutech industry, recently introduced a new phase in its platform called "Learn With Chegg." This innovative feature enhances the personalization of the learning experience by automatically delivering relevant content to customers based on their individual needs.

Key Questions Answered in Private Tutoring Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

