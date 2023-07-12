Australian Cricketer, Pat Cummins joins Nexba and Goodness Group Global as a Shareholder and Brand Ambassador

SYDNEY, Australia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pat Cummins, captain of the Australian Test Cricket team and international sporting icon, has announced an exclusive partnership with the expanded Nexba business. As part of the collaboration, Pat will embrace his love for Kombucha and become a Nexba shareholder and brand ambassador in Goodness Group Global, the better-for-you company.

The multi-year partnership will see the 30 year old right arm fast bowler become a shareholder in Goodness Group Global, as well as a public face of the Nexba brand, and at the forefront of NEW brands to be built under the Goodness Group Global umbrella.

Nexba is a leading brand in ‘Naturally Sugar Free’ functional soft drinks that has removed more than 6 billion grams of sugar from global diets. This year, Nexba expanded to become Goodness Group Global with the goal of building a house of brands that ‘taste good & do good’ while creating positive change by removing sugar and artificial ingredients from consumption.

Pat’s relationship with Nexba and Goodness Group Global adds to his growing portfolio of off-field business interests which he’s looking to grow for his eventual life after cricket.

As one of the most formidable bowlers in the world, Pat Cummins is currently in England for the Ashes Test series against England where Australia leads the best of five series 2-1.

He said he was delighted to be associated with an organisation that champions good health & wellness.

"Good health and wellbeing have always been an important part of my life. Partnering with Nexba and Goodness Group Global allows me to extend that passion and make a real impact in the lives of people by promoting healthier alternatives to sugary & artificially sweetened drinks."

“Nexba and Goodness Group Global share my vision of creating positive change, and I'm excited to be part of a team that is dedicated to removing sugar and artificial ingredients from consumption.

"As an athlete, I understand the importance of fueling our bodies with nutritious and all natural foods. With Nexba and Goodness Group Global, we're not only offering drinks that taste good but also contributing to our overall well-being. It's an incredible opportunity to be part of this movement and to inspire others to make healthier choices."

Nexba and Goodness Group Global Co-Founder & Joint CEO, Troy Douglas said the Company was thrilled to be partnering with Pat, whose values align with Goodness Group Global. “We’re excited to have Pat join the team as we expand from Nexba to Goodness Group Global and make ‘better-for-you’ brands available to more people, in Australia and globally.

“Pat is someone who embodies health & wellness and is passionate about making an impact. We know that Pat only aligns with organisations that he authentically believes in because he genuinely cares about his community, so we could not be more proud to announce this partnership. Together, we will accelerate our ‘do good’ mission by helping as many people as possible have great tasting choices to reduce their sugar and artificial ingredient consumption with brands like Nexba,” he said.

Nexba is a leading brand in ‘Naturally Sugar Free’ functional soft drinks and kombucha both in Australia & the UK. All of the Nexba drinks are powered by their Goodsweet® natural sweetener which emulates the taste of sugar without the nasties. Consumers, retailers & governments, locally and internationally, are increasingly focused on health & wellness with rejection of both sugar and artificial sweeteners.

