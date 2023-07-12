High-Frequency Transformer Market Projected to Grow USD 3.35 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ High-Frequency Transformer Market Information by Power Output, Application, Vertical, and Region - Forecast till 2032", The high-frequency transformer market will surge from USD 2.02 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.35 Billion by 2032, seeing expansion at a rate of 6.50% from 2023 to 2032.

High-Frequency Transformer Market Overview

High-frequency transformers are upgraded versions of power transformers that use magnetic induction to convert high voltage and current levels between coils in order to safely and reliably manage up to 15,000 volts. Additionally, high-frequency transformers use frequencies between 20 kHz and over 1MHz, whereas high-frequency current transformers operate at a much higher frequency between 50 and 60 Hz. The need for high frequency power transformers is increasing as digital electronics are used in a larger range of applications.

Additionally, high voltage, high frequency transformers are employed in many other applications, such as power supplies, laser equipment, and particle accelerators. In the upcoming years, rising industrialization in important economies including China, Japan, the U.S., India, and Germany is anticipated to propel the market expansion for high-frequency transformers.

High-Frequency Transformer Market Competitive Landscape:

The most prominent companies in the market for high frequency transformers include,

TDK Corporation

Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

Bel Fuse Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Coilcraft Inc

GCI Technologies

Falco Electronics

Delta Electronics Inc.

ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp.

Sumida Corporation

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

TT Electronics plc

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Bourns Inc.

High-Frequency Transformer Market USP Covered:

High-Frequency Transformer Market Drivers:

The demand for integrated circuits to convert renewable energy sources into usable power is on the rise, which strengthens the need for high frequency transformers and propels the growth of the worldwide high-frequency transformer market. High frequency transformers are being adopted much more quickly than conventional transformers because of advantages like cost savings, pure sine wave output, damage protection, increased efficiency, and custom geometrics for different applications. This has helped the global high-frequency transformer market make significant strides.

The desire for systems that offer the best performance and value is propelling the global high-frequency transformer market. These factors include a continual stream of design innovation, manufacturers releasing new product lines for increased performance and expanded functionality, and rising system prices.

These transformers use magnetic induction to transform high voltage and current levels across coils and are designed to safely and precisely manage up to 15,000 volts. High voltage, high frequency transformers are used in a variety of applications, including power supplies, lasers, and particle accelerators. High frequency transformers are necessary for electric compressors, DC-DC converters, LED lighting, and many automobile systems.

Applications for robots include machine tending, welding, cutting, grinding, soldering, and assembling, and the industrial robotics sector has had impressive growth in recent years. High frequency transformers have a number of other benefits as well. These are small, lightweight, and have a high density. Additionally, manufacturers introducing new product lines to offer improved performance and advanced functionality, as well as rising demand for systems that offer the best performance and value, are all predicted to create growth opportunities for the global high-frequency transformer market.

High-Frequency Transformer Market Restraints:

One of the main challenges limiting the high frequency transformer business is an increase in the price of the raw materials needed to make high-frequency transformers. On the other hand, during the forecast period, the industrial sector's increasing trend towards automation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies, along with a rise in the demand for customised high-frequency transformers in important industries, are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market for high frequency transformers to expand.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 3.35 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.50% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Power Output, Application, vertical and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on energy efficiency and power conservation. Key Market Dynamics High-frequency transformer use in industrial settings is increasing.



COVID 19 Analysis

Due to a major impact on key actors in the supply chain, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the expansion of the high-frequency transformer solution in 2020. The COVID-19 epidemic, however, has increased demand for power electronics solutions in both the industrial and consumer electronics sectors, and this has been a key driver of market expansion. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic presented the market with a number of challenges, including a shortage of experienced labour and project delays or cancellations as a result of worldwide partial or total lockdown.

In addition, the increased demand for electric vehicle solutions is anticipated to expand the market for high-frequency transformers after COVID-19. On the other hand, COVID-19's detrimental effects on the market for high-frequency transformers worldwide are only anticipated to last for a little time. On the other hand, a significant recovery in the market is projected by late 2022 because of the high demand for consumer electronics. Moreover, the continuing pandemic is anticipated to increase the demand for high-frequency transformers in power supplies and LED lighting solutions, opening significant chances for market expansion.



High-Frequency Transformer Market Segmentation

By Power Output

High-Frequency transformers, with respect to the power output, come in four different types: 101 to 400W, 401W, and Above, Up to 50W, 51 to 100W, and others. With a market share of 30.25%, the 401W and above segment dominated the market. In order to efficiently manage and convert massive volumes of electrical power, high-power transformers are required for industrial machinery and automation.

By Application

Applications for high-frequency transformers include power supplies, inverters for alternative energy, electronic switching devices, LED lighting, plasma generation, personal electronics, and others. With a market share of 22.42%, the power supplies category led the industry. High-frequency transformers are essential components of power supply systems because they convert and regulate electrical power to meet the specific voltage and current specifications of various devices and applications.



By Vertical

High-Frequency transformers are used in a variety of verticals, including Military and Defence, RF and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, and Healthcare. The market was dominated by the RF and telecommunications segment, which had a 32.3% market share. The RF and Telecommunications category currently holds a dominant position as a result of the expanding demand for wireless communication technologies, the creation of 5G networks, and the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. High-frequency transformers are necessary for the efficient operation and signal transmission of contemporary wireless communication systems.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market commands the highest share (45.80%), as reported in 2022. Electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and renewable energy industries are expanding quickly in countries like China and India. These companies require high-frequency transformers for functions like power supply, motor drives, telecommunications devices, and renewable energy systems. Additionally, the Indian high-frequency transformer market had the highest rate of growth while China is bound to rule the regional market in the following years.

