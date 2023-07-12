Baltic Horizon Fund plans to redeem early part of the bonds

English Estonian

According to the stock exchange announcement published on 8 May 2023, Baltic Horizon Fund plans to redeem the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 with the maturity date of 8 May 2028 (ISIN code EE3300003235) partially (in the amount of EUR 20,000,000) and in several tranches, within one year from the issue date.

Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it plans to redeem first part of the bonds in the amount of EUR 7,500,003 on 1 August 2023. The redemption is planned to be carried out by way of decreasing the nominal value of the bonds and the new nominal value would be EUR 82 142,85 per bond. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption is EUR 42,000,000 and after the redemption would be EUR 34,499,997.

