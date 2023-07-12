Enefit Green production data – June and Q2 2023

English Estonian

Enefit Green produced 69.7 GWh electricity during June 2023 or 10.9% more than in the same period last year. The result was driven by 157.5% growth in solar energy production to 12.3 GWh, most notably by new solar farms in Purtse and Zambrow, which produced 7.3 GWh of electricity in June. June wind energy production experienced a small decline to 41.9 GWh, mainly due to somewhat lower wind speed in Estonian wind farms - 4.8 m/s vs 5.0 m/s in in previous year (average wind speed in Lithuania was unchanged 5.0 m/s). New wind farms – Šilale II and Purtse – accounted for 7.8 GWh of added production.



Electricity production from cogeneration grew by 2.9% y-o-y to 15.5 GWh in June.

For the second quarter as a whole electricity production decreased by 2.2% to 264.6 GWh. The result was negatively affected mostly by wind energy production (-9.2% y-o-y) and balanced by strong growth by solar energy production (+126%). As in first quarter, there was strong 55.8 GWh contribution to the total electricity production from the new wind and solar farms under construction (+39.9 and +15.9 GWh respectively).

According to Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green, the new wind and solar farms under construction have gradually started operating, which has an impact on production results. "Enefit Green has six wind farms and five solar farms under construction, the first of which have already started to produce electricity. Each new wind and solar farm brings reasonably priced electricity to the market, helps to ensure energy security and brings us closer to renewable energy goals of our core markets," Kaasik commented.

Heat energy production was practically flat at 49 GWh in June 2023 and decreased by 7.1% y-o-y to 141.2 GWh in Q2 2023.

Pellet production increased by 4.6% y-o-y to 15.1 thousand tonnes in June 2023 and by 4.8% to 37.3 thousand tonnes in Q2 2023.





Monthly production of electricity by geography, GWh June 2023 June 2022 Change, % Estonia 43.6 41.3 5.6% Lithuania 19.0 15.5 22.7% Latvia 3.0 3.3 -9.6% Poland 4.1 2.8 47.4% Total 69.7 62.8 10.9% Monthly production of electricity by segment, GWh Wind 41.9 43.0 -2.5% incl. new wind farms 7.8 Cogeneration 15.5 15.0 2.9% Solar 12.3 4.8 157.5% incl. new solar farms 7.3 Other 0.1 0.1 -26.9% Total 69.7 62.8 10.9% Heat energy, GWh 49.0 48.6 1.0% Pellets, th t 15.1 14.4 4.6% Quarterly production of electricity by geography, GWh Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change, % Estonia 150.1 168.3 -10.8% Lithuania 95.7 85.0 12.5% Latvia 7.9 9.6 -18.4% Poland 10.9 7.5 45.4% Total 264.6 270.5 -2.2% Quarterly production of electricity by segment, GWh Wind 191.1 210.4 -9.2% incl. new wind farms 39.9 Cogeneration 43.6 46.7 -6.5% Solar 29.5 13.0 126.3% incl. new solar farms 15.9 Other 0.4 0.4 -1.6% Total 264.6 270.5 -2.2% Heat energy, GWh 141.2 152.0 -7.1% Pellets, th t 37.3 35.6 4.8%





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.



