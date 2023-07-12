Dehydrated Potato Market to Reach USD 9.68 Billion by 2030 | [Latest Research]

Pune,India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dehydrated potato market size was valued at USD 5.71 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow from USD 6.02 billion in 2023 to USD 9.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.03% growth during the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to a range of factors such as an escalation in product popularity due to longer shelf life.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Dehydrated Potato Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Dehydrated Potato Market Report:

McCain Foods (U.S.)

Basic American Foods (U.S.)

Lamb Weston (U.S.)

Idahoan Foods (U.S.)

Pacific Valley Foods (U.S.)

Augason Farms (U.S.)

Idaho Supreme Potatoes (U.S.)

Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH (Germany)

J.R. Short Milling (U.S.)

Rixona B.V. (Netherlands)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.03% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.68 Billion Dehydrated Potato Market Size in 2023 USD 6.02 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 156 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Form

By Nature Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Dehydrated Potato Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Ready-To-Eat Products to Drive the Market for Convenience Foods Rising Applications in the Processed Food Industry to Fuel Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dehydrated-potato-market-102186

Segments:

Powder Segment Share to Surge Owing to Rising Demand in Food Services

Based on form, the market is subdivided into powder, dices, flakes, shreds, and others. The powder segment is estimated to record appreciable expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the soaring product usage in food preparations such as ready-to-eat meals, bakery products, and other dishes.

Conventional Potatoes Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Affordability

On the basis of nature, the market is segmented into conventional and organic. The conventional segment is poised to register considerable growth over the study period. The surge can be attributed to the extensive range of product applications in commercial food service applications.

Food Services Segment to Register Notable Growth Considering the Easy Availability in All Seasons

Based on distribution channel, the market for dehydrated potato is fragmented into retail channel and food services. The food services segment is slated to depict commendable growth over the analysis period. The escalation is being driven by the expansion of food delivery channels.

On the basis of geography, the market has been analyzed across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report delves into the major trends favoring the business landscape across various regions. It further gives an insight into the vital steps taken by leading companies for reinforcing their position in the market. Some of the other initiatives include mergers, acquisitions, and the development of new products.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Value Increased Due to Growing Sales of Processed Foods

The coronavirus pandemic registered an increase in the demand for frozen and processed foods. These included instant mashed potatoes, frozen fries, dehydrated potato products, and others. The pandemic further escalated the sales of processed foods via online and e-commerce grocery platforms.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Owing to Escalating Demand for Ready-to-Eat Products

One of the key aspects impelling the dehydrated potato market growth is the rising demand for ready-to-eat products. The industry expansion can be attributed to the escalating urbanization and increasing Gross Household Disposable Income (GHDI).

However, the industry expansion could be hindered by supply chain bottlenecks and the fluctuating prices of raw material.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Leading Region Owing to Increasing Product Usage

The Asia Pacific dehydrated potato market share is expected to register a notable expansion over the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the presence of instant potato manufacturers and the escalating product usage as a thickener for stews and sauces.

The North America market is slated to expand at an appreciable CAGR over the estimated period. The rise is being credited to the increasing consumption of instant salads and soups in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Manufacturers Ink Partnership Agreements to Propel Business Growth

Leading dehydrated potato companies are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives such as the formation of alliances, merger agreements, and others. These steps are being taken for the consolidation of industry presence. Some of the other initiatives include growing participation in trade conferences.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Market Overview of Related/Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Dehydrated Potato Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Form (Value) Flakes Powder Dices Shreds Others By Nature, (Value) Organic Conventional By Distribution Channel (Value) Food Services Retail Channel By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Dehydrated Potato Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Form (Value) Flakes Powder Dices Shreds Others By Nature, (Value) Organic Conventional By Distribution Channel (Value) Food Services Retail Channel By Country (Value) U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Dehydrated Potato Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Form (Value) Flakes Powder Dices Shreds Others By Nature, (Value) Organic Conventional By Distribution Channel (Value) Food Services Retail Channel By Country (Value) Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Russia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

September 2020: Aviko Rixona, a Unilever Plc.-owned manufacturer of fresh, dried, frozen, and specialty potato flakes and granules acquired Royal Cosun’s potato products factory in Stavenhagen, Germany, to strengthen its business in Germany.

