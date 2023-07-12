Robotics in Shipbuilding Market to Worth USD 1.85 Bn by 2030 | Latest Research by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotics in shipbuilding market size was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1.32 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The shipbuilding industry is looking for different ways to automate the processes involved in shipbuilding, which has boosted the demand for automated robots in recent years. Many shipbuilders are realizing the benefits of incorporating robotics in shipbuilding activities such as increased efficiency, productivity, and safety. These factors are expected to drive the robotics in shipbuilding market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Robotics in Shipbuilding Market, 2023-2030."

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

ABB (Switzerland)

The Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Comau (Italy)

Yaskawa America, Inc. (U.S.)

Kuka AG (Germany)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. (U.S.)

Epson (Japan)

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Kawasaki Robotics (Japan)

Stäubli International AG (Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 1.85 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.32 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Lifting Capacity Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Robotics in Shipbuilding Market Growth Drivers Increased Usage of Robotics to Plug Labor Gap in Shipbuilding Industry will Boost Market Growth Use of Automation to Streamline Processes in Shipbuilding Industry will Propel Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Delay in Shipbuilding Activities Due to Lockdowns Slowed Market Growth During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on industries across the world. Governments across the world had imposed lockdowns and several other restrictions, which caused severe losses for end-users in the maritime industry. Shipyards, shipbuilders, and other suppliers had to suspend their respective activities during this period. The demand for maritime trade and travel decreased considerably, which further reduced the production of ships and hampered the growth of the robotics in shipbuilding industry.

Segments:

Growing Demand for Smooth Production Processes to Boost Adoption of Articulated Robots

By type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, cartesian robots, SCARA robots, cylindrical robots, and others. The articulated robot’s segment is expected to dominate the robotics in shipbuilding market share as these robots have precise programmability that facilitates smooth production of ships.

Handling Applications to Increase Usage of Robotics to Improve Safety and Efficiency

Based on application, the market is segmented into handling, welding, assembling, inspection, and others. The handling segment held a dominant position in the market as automation can increase the safety of material handling activities and save time, thereby boosting efficiency.

Machines with Over 1,000 Lifting Capacity to Gain Traction with Frequent Lifting of Heavy Materials

In terms of lifting capacity, the market is bifurcated into less than 500 kg, 500 to 1,000 kg, and over 1,000 kg. The over 1000 kg segment dominated the market as such robots are being widely used to lift heavy materials at shipyards and other applications such as inspection and welding.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail. It also includes all major areas, such as supply chain management, optimization of manufacturing capacities & operating services, R&D capabilities, and competitive landscape. The market report also offers insights into the latest market trends, market dynamics, market size, market share, and market segment analysis. It also highlights key industry developments.

Drivers and Restraints:

Use of Robots to Reduce Labor Shortage in Shipbuilding Sector to Boost Market Growth

For many years, the shipbuilding sector has heavily relied on skilled professionals for welding, painting, and other complex tasks. Since conventional techniques are extremely time-consuming, more shipbuilders are adopting robotics to reduce time as well as cost. They are also adopting advanced robotic solutions to decrease their dependence on humans while conducting repetitive and life-threatening operations. These capabilities have made robots an ideal choice to reduce the labor shortage in the shipbuilding industry, further augmenting the market progress.

However, high initial investments and maintenance costs may impede the market’s development.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies to Focus on Investments to Deploy Robots across Shipyards and Gain Competitive Edge

Some of the key players operating in the market include Kawasaki Robotics, ABB, KHI, Kuka, and Epson, among others. These organizations are trying to increase their investments in shipbuilding operations to expand their ship manufacturing, repair, and maintenance solutions. They are also investing heavily in various robotic technologies to boost the efficiency of their shipyards and gain a strong competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Robotics in Shipbuilding Market

Global Robotics in Shipbuilding Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Type Articulated robot Cartesian robot SCARA robot Cylindrical robot Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Handling Welding Assembling Inspection Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Lifting Capacity Less than 500 kg 500 to 1000 kg Above 1000 kg Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!

Regional Insights:

North America Market to Gain Traction Due to Rising Shipbuilding Operations

North America is expected to lead the market as the region has some of the largest shipyards in the world. Moreover, the number of shipbuilding operations has increased considerably, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic period. This scenario is expected to boost the demand for robotics, thereby boosting the regional market growth.

Europe is anticipated to capture the second-largest share in the market as shipbuilders across the region are engaging and acquisitions and other strategic growth activities to boost their product portfolios.

Key Industry Development:

January 2023 – South Korean shipbuilding firm Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering announced the creation of a collaborative robot (cobot) to enhance productivity. Cobots are robots that facilitate direct interaction between humans and robots in shared spaces.

