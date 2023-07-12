Global Waterproof Speakers Business Report 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproof Speakers : Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Waterproof Speakers Market to Reach $596.9 Million by 2030

The global market for waterproof speakers is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. According to recent market analysis, the market was valued at US$413.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a size of US$596.9 million by 2030, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights the Bluetooth segment as one of the key areas for growth, with an estimated CAGR of 5.5% and a projected value of US$332.2 million by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to experience a readjusted CAGR of 3.7% over the next eight years.

In terms of regional markets, the United States is estimated to be a significant player, with a market size of US$118.7 million in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period, reaching a market size of US$114.1 million by 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 2.4% and 4.3%, respectively, over the period of 2022-2030. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of approximately 2.8%

Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $413.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $596.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

