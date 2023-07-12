Specialty Fertilizers Market to Reach USD 41.78 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty fertilizers market size was valued at USD 24.16 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 25.49 billion in 2023 to USD 41.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.



The increasing recognition of the need for customized fertilizers tailored to different crops and soil types, considering diverse environmental conditions, is surging the demand for innovative agricultural solutions. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Specialty Fertilizers Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

The Mosaic Company (U.S.)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

OCP SA (Morocco)

SQM S.A. (Chile)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

OCI Global (Netherlands)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) (India)

Grupa Azoty S.A. (Poland)

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Coromandel International (India)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (U.S.)

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (India)

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Kugler Company (U.S.)

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Brandt, Inc. (U.S.)

Agro Liquid (U.S.)

Plant Food Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Koch Industries, Inc. ((U.S.)

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (U.S.)

Valagro SpA (Italy)

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Uralchem (Russia)

EuroChem Group (Switzerland)

COVID-19 Impact:

Labor Shortages Affected Production During Pandemic

The lockdown measures and border closures during the early stages of the pandemic resulted in significant logistical challenges and labor shortages, causing major concerns for producers. Many producers, especially Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), had to suspend or reduce their production activities due to the unavailability of labor.



Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.31% 2030 Value Projection USD 41.78 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 25.49 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 586 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type By Application Method By Crop Type By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Specialty Fertilizers Market Growth Drivers Growing Area under Cereal Crops and Turf Grass Boosts the Usage of Specialty Fertilizers High Efficacy and Easier Applicability of Specialty Fertilizers Support the Market Growth

Segments:



Water-Soluble Fertilizers Lead the Market with a Wide Range of Products and Competitive Pricing

Based on type, the market is classified into controlled-release fertilizer, water-soluble fertilizer, agricultural micronutrient, and customized fertilizer.

Water-soluble fertilizers dominate the market due to the wide range of products offered by manufacturers and their cost-effectiveness compared to controlled-release fertilizers, agricultural micronutrients, and customized fertilizers.



Fertigation Method Gains Popularity due to High Adoption of Water-Soluble Fertilizers

By application method, the market for specialty fertilizers is segmented into soil, foliar, and fertigation. The use of fertigation application method is widely preferred in the global market due to increased adoption of water-soluble fertilizers. Additionally, the market growth is expected to be further accelerated by the growing investments and initiatives focused on developing advanced and higher-capacity fertilizer sprinklers.

Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Drive Market Growth due to Export Potential



By crop type, the market for is classified into row crops, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others. The fruits & vegetables segment dominates the market due to the higher sales price associated with these perishable products and the significant export volume they generate.

Geographically the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Fertilizers Driven by the Golfing Industry and Cereal Crop Expansion



The growing number of golfers has led to a heightened need for maintaining the growth and vitality of turf grasses. Additionally, the increasing demand for major food grains such as corn, wheat, and pulses, coupled with the expanding harvested area, is driving the demand for agri-inputs to support cereal crop production.

However, farmers may embrace cost-cutting measures when product prices are dropped, which may hamper the specialty fertilizers market growth .

Regional Insights



Asia Pacific Dominates the Market with its Expansive Agriculture Sector

Asia Pacific commands the leading specialty fertilizers market share due to its substantial agriculture sector. With countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and others, engaging in extensive agricultural practices, the region accounts for approximately 30% of the global agricultural land, as reported by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and Food and Agriculture Organization.



North America holds a major share as it the largest producer of potatoes globally.

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches Drive Competitive Landscape in the Market



In the highly competitive global specialty fertilizers sector, both multinational corporations and local players are actively vying for market dominance. Key market players employ strategic approaches such as mergers and acquisitions as well as expanding their production base to achieve growth.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Fertilizer Market Fertilizer Consumption Trend Crop Cultivation and Fertilizer Application Patterns Supply Chain Landscape Regulatory Framework for Specialty Fertilizers Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Controlled-release Fertilizer Water-soluble Fertilizer Agricultural Micronutrients Customized Fertilizer By Application Method (Value) Soil Foliar Fertigation By Crop Type (Value) Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:



March 2023– CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement to purchase the Waggaman Ammonia production facility from Incitec Pivot Limited. This agreement provides the benefits of an industry-leading increase in ammonia production capacity.

