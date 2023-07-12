Global Digital Impression Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Surpass $22 Billion by 2030, Propelled by Growing Demand for Mobile/Portable Systems

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Impression Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital Impression Systems Market Poised for Significant Growth, Reaching $22.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Digital Impression Systems is anticipated to experience substantial expansion in the coming years. With an estimated valuation of US$5.7 billion in 2022, this market is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 billion by 2030, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the Mobile/Portable Systems segment is expected to be a major contributor to the market's growth. It is projected to record a CAGR of 19.8% and reach a value of US$14.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 16.6% over the next eight years.

In the United States, the Digital Impression Systems market is estimated to be valued at US$1.7 billion in 2022, indicating a significant presence. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to witness substantial growth with a projected market size of US$3.7 billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 17.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 16.7% and 15.6%, respectively, over the period of 2022-2030. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of approximately 13.2%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Impression System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

WHAY'S NEW FOR 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

