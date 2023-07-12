Safe & Swift: Secure Logistics Market Set to Soar Past USD 169.32 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Secure Logistics market , increased use of blockchain technology for enhanced transparency and traceability, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices for real-time tracking and monitoring, adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for predictive analytics and risk assessment, implementation of biometric authentication systems for secure access control, emergence of autonomous vehicles and drones for secure transportation, focus on green logistics and sustainable practices, growing demand for specialized secure logistics services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Secure Logistics Market

Pages - 242

Tables - 61

Figures - 74

Secure logistics is the process of transporting and storing goods in a way that protects them from theft, damage, and unauthorized access. It is a critical part of the supply chain for businesses that handle valuable or sensitive goods.

Prominent Players in Secure Logistics Market

Allied Universal

Brink's Company

GardaWorld Corporation

Lemuir Group

Loomis

Maltacourt Ltd

PlanITROI Inc

Prosegur Cash

Secure Logistics LLC.

Securitas AB

Serco Group plc

SIS Group Enterprise

TransGuard

Valor Group

Worldwide Flight Services

Worldwide Security Systems

Xe Services

Zurich Security Services

Valuables Transportation Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Valuables transportation is expected to dominate the secure logistics market. This is because there is a growing demand for secure transportation of high-value items such as cash, jewelry, precious metals, and high-tech products. As e-commerce and international trade continue to expand, there is an increased need for reliable and secure transportation services to ensure the safe delivery of valuable goods.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, pharmaceutical and healthcare is the leading segment as pharmaceutical industry requires secure transportation of temperature-sensitive and high-value drugs and medical supplies to maintain their integrity and efficacy. With the rising global demand for pharmaceutical products, the need for secure logistics services to ensure safe and timely delivery becomes crucial.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a well-developed and mature logistics infrastructure, including advanced transportation networks and distribution centers. This infrastructure supports efficient and secure logistics operations, making it an attractive region for secure logistics providers. Secondly, North America has a large and robust e-commerce market, with consumers increasingly relying on online shopping. This growth in e-commerce drives the demand for secure logistics services to ensure the safe and timely delivery of goods purchased online.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Secure Logistics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Secure Logistics.

Key Developments in the Secure Logistics Market

In February 2023, Prosegur Cash acquired Securitas Cash Services, a leading cash management company in the United States. This acquisition strengthened Prosegur's position as a leading provider of cash management services in the Americas.

In March 2023, Loomis AB acquired Maltacourt Global Logistics, a leading provider of secure logistics services in the United Kingdom. This acquisition expanded Loomis's geographic reach and its portfolio of secure logistics services.

Key Questions Answered in Secure Logistics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

