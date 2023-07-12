Global Zero-Waste Shampoo Market to Witness Substantial Growth by 2027: Growing Demand for Vegan Products and Shampoo Bars

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com is pleased to announce the addition of the Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market 2023-2027 report to its comprehensive collection of reports.
This report provides valuable insights and analysis on the zero-waste shampoo market, offering a holistic view of the industry's current scenario, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
The zero-waste shampoo market is projected to grow by USD 67.96 million during the period of 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 6.15%. This comprehensive report covers market sizing, forecast, industry analysis, and vendor landscape, featuring approximately 25 leading vendors.
Key drivers for the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market include the disadvantages associated with plastic consumption, the increasing demand for shampoo bars, and the growth of the e-commerce market. The growing adoption of personalized home salon services, increased demand for vegan products among millennials and introduction of sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The zero-waste shampoo market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline channels, and by product into zero waste-shampoo bars and zero waste-liquid shampoo. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Top Companies Covered:
- Battle Green
- Beauty and the Bees
- Biome
- Butter Me Up Organics
- Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Co.
- Dirty Hippie Ltd
- EcoRoots
- Emerson Soaps LLC
- etee
- Ethique Ltd.
- Friendly Soap Ltd.
- Hibar
- J R Liggett Ltd.
- Katie Mae Naturals LLC
- Lush Internet Inc
- Oregon Soap Co.
- Plaine Products LLC
- Plum Brilliance Apothecary
- Rocky Mountain Soap Co.
- The Refill Shoppe Inc.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of personalized home salon services."
