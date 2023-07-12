Global Zero-Waste Shampoo Market to Witness Substantial Growth by 2027: Growing Demand for Vegan Products and Shampoo Bars

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com is pleased to announce the addition of the Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market 2023-2027 report to its comprehensive collection of reports.

The zero-waste shampoo market is projected to grow by USD 67.96 million during the period of 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 6.15%. This comprehensive report covers market sizing, forecast, industry analysis, and vendor landscape, featuring approximately 25 leading vendors.

Key drivers for the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market include the disadvantages associated with plastic consumption, the increasing demand for shampoo bars, and the growth of the e-commerce market. The growing adoption of personalized home salon services, increased demand for vegan products among millennials and introduction of sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The zero-waste shampoo market is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline channels, and by product into zero waste-shampoo bars and zero waste-liquid shampoo. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Battle Green

Beauty and the Bees

Biome

Butter Me Up Organics

Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Co.

Dirty Hippie Ltd

EcoRoots

Emerson Soaps LLC

etee

Ethique Ltd.

Friendly Soap Ltd.

Hibar

J R Liggett Ltd.

Katie Mae Naturals LLC

Lush Internet Inc

Oregon Soap Co.

Plaine Products LLC

Plum Brilliance Apothecary

Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

The Refill Shoppe Inc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of personalized home salon services."



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global zero-waste shampoo market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Offline channel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Zero waste-shampoo bars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Zero waste-liquid shampoo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

