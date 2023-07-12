Bio Decontamination Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Drive Market

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End user (Hospital & Healthcare facilities) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio decontamination market is projected to reach USD 339 million by 2028 from USD 238 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3%
A comprehensive study on the bio decontamination market has been conducted, focusing on product variations and regional dynamics. The report analyzes various factors, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the market's growth trajectory.
It aims to provide valuable insights into the market landscape for stakeholders, while also examining micro-markets and their contributions to the overall bio decontamination market. Additionally, the report presents growth trends, prospects, and revenue forecasts for the market segments across five major regions.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by Stringent regulations in pharmaceutical & medical device industry and the expanding growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. However, Challenges associated with cost and affordability may threat the growth of this market.
Chamber decontamination in the type of segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the Type, the bio decontamination Market is segmented into Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination., The Chamber Decontamination is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market is its wide usage reliability, chamber, typically used for the decontamination of smaller objects, equipment, or materials too.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the bio decontamination market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of hospitals and clinics, the growing population, and the increasing government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|174
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$238 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$339 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Drive Market
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
- China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
- Growing Outsourcing of Bio Decontamination Services to Third-Party Providers
- Rising Growth in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
Restraints
- Use of Manual Bio Decontamination Methods in Emerging Economies
- Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Devices
- Availability of Alternative Techniques
Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Sector in Emerging Markets
- Increasing Establishment of Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies
- Rising Adoption of Nitrogen Dioxide Bio Decontamination
- Increasing Number of Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Challenges
- Challenges Associated with Equipment & Technology Costs
- Variability of Pathogen Resistance
- Safety Concerns Regarding Hazardous Chemicals
Trends
- Increasing Focus on Infection Control
- Adoption of Eco-Friendly Decontamination Products
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Steris plc
- Ecolab
- Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc.
- Jce Biotechnology
- Fedegari Autoclavi S.P.A
- Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
- Howorth Air Technology Limited
- Solidfog Technologies
- Clordisys Solutions, Inc.
- Amira Srl
Other Players
- Noxilizer, Inc.
- Tecomak
- Diop GmbH & Co. Kg
- Am Instruments Srl
- Allen & Company Environmental Services
- Sychem Limited
- Controlled Contamination Services
- Klenzaids
- Curis Decontamination
- Ihss Ltd.
- Metall+Plastic Gmbh
- Bio Decontamination Ltd.
- Syntegon Technology Gmbh
- the Ecosense Company
- Reatorg
- Cleamix
