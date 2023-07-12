InterDigital named one of the Top 100 leaders in sustainable innovation

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, has been named one of the leading companies in innovation that advances sustainability in a new report from LexisNexis.



The report, Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond, analyzes companies’ patent portfolios and measures their contributions in helping to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Specifically, the report reveals which companies “have the largest share of overall innovative strength in sustainable technologies and which are innovating on sustainable technologies in specific industries.”

“As an innovation business we know that technology has the power to change the world around us,” said Liren Chen, CEO and President, InterDigital. “Our foundational work in wireless, video, AI and other technologies is helping to drive a new era in connectivity, and I am proud that this work is also guiding us towards a more sustainable future.”

To download the report, visit Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape (lexisnexisip.com).

