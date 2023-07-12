Increased Focus on Outsourcing Printing of Currencies Drives Growth in Global Banknote Market

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Banknote Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The banknote market is projected to witness substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of $1.82 billion during the period of 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 2.97%.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased focus of countries to outsource the printing of currencies. Additionally, the use of durable solutions for printing currencies and the development of various security printing methods will drive significant demand in the market. The market is also driven by the implementation of central bank policies for clean banknotes.

The banknote market is segmented by type into state-owned and commercial banknotes, and by method into intaglio printing, offset printing, and letterpress printing. Geographically, the market is segmented into APAC, the Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe.

Top Companies Covered:

BNB Printing House AD

Bureau of Engraving and Printing

CCL Industries Inc.

Central Engraving and Printing Plant

China Banknote Printing and Minting Group Co. Ltd.

Crane Co.

De La Rue plc

FNMT RCM

Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Goebel Capital GmbH

Hong Kong Note Printing Ltd.

Joint Stock Co. Goznak

Koenig and Bauer AG

KOMORI Corp.

Orell Fussli AG

PASABAN S.A.

Reserve Bank of India

Security Papers Ltd.

Security Printing and Minting Corp. Of India Ltd.

SPS TechnoScreen GmbH

Valora S.A.

The report on the banknote market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

