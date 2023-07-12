Global Indoor Location Market Forecast to 2028: Government Initiatives to Establish Smart Cities are Expected to Drive Adoption

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring, Predictive Asset Maintenance), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indoor location market is estimated at USD 10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2028

This study covers various segments, including offerings, application, technology, vertical, and region, aiming to estimate market size and growth potential. It also provides in-depth competitive analysis, company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies of leading players.

With valuable insights into revenue numbers, competitive landscape, and market dynamics, this report equips market leaders and newcomers to enhance their positioning and formulate effective go-to-market strategies.

Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. Government initiatives to establish smart cities are expected to drive the adoption of the Indoor location market in the future.

By solutions, the indoor tracking segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Indoor tracking solutions are designed to accurately track and monitor the movement of objects or individuals within indoor environments. These solutions utilize various technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, ultrasonic waves, or infrared signals to establish location information.

Indoor tracking is one of the most helpful features of a smart environment or smart building and requires technologies that can work together with an IoT platform. IndoorAtlas Asset Tracker allows the tracking of any devices that can scan their surrounding Wi-Fi and/or BLE beacon environment.

Spreo has offered an employee engagement app with indoor tracking and mapping intelligence for the headquarters of a known multinational IT corporation to help employees reserve and find over 1,000 meeting rooms across the entire campus.

Based on vertical, the transportation and logistics segment are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The transportation & logistics vertical consists of areas that include airports, railway stations, bus stations, and subways that are in need of indoor location solutions for better route optimization and increased customer experience. Indoor location technology in automobiles allows companies to increase capital returns and drive customer loyalty.

They also help understand customer behavior and offer valuable information that could assist in building enhanced advertising campaigns, optimizing services, and selecting the right locations. The adoption of indoor location solutions allows the transportation vertical to manage inventory effectively, save costs on audits, and track missing equipment.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific comprises nations with rapid technological development, such as China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific is home to several developing countries that are experiencing rapid urbanization.

Several factors contributing to growth of indoor location in this region, include the region's large population, rapid urbanization, increasing adoption of smartphones, and the demand for enhanced indoor navigation and location-based services. This offers enormous business opportunities for Indoor location vendors, even while presenting grave challenges for sustainable development.

The widespread use of smartphones in Asia Pacific has created opportunities for indoor location-based mobile applications and services. Companies are developing mobile apps that leverage indoor positioning to offer services like indoor navigation, proximity-based promotions, and location-based recommendations.

The major players in the Indoor location market are adopting various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, and product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Indoor location market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Proliferation of Smartphones and Location-Based Apps and Inefficiency of Gps Technology to Drive Market

Hardware Segment and Sales & Marketing Optimization Application to Account for Largest Shares in 2023

Hardware Segment and China to Account for Largest Shares in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Smartphones, Connected Devices, and Location-Based Applications

Advancement and Effectiveness of Indoor Positioning with Slam

Increased Number of Applications Powered by Beacons and Ble Tags

Growing Integration of Beacons in Cameras, Led Lighting, Pos Devices, and Digital Signage

Inefficiency of Gps in Indoor Environments

Restraints

Concerns Related to Data Security and Privacy

Negative Feedback from End-users

Stringent Government Regulations

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Rfid Tags Across Retail Industry

Growing Use of 5G for Location-Based Services

Growing Demand for Indoor Location Technologies to Support Lean Automation and Robotic Processes

Focus on Industry 4.0 Smart Cities and Smart Manufacturing

Challenges

Lack of Skills and Awareness Related to Indoor Location Technologies

Dearth of Uniform Standards and Interoperability Coupled with System Incompatibility

Case Study Analysis

Las Vegas Convention Center Helped Visitors Find Their Way with Indoor Google Maps

Osram Malaysia Deployed Blueiot Rtls to Track Assets Accurately and Protect Them

Kesko Increased Average Check by 6% Using Indoor Navigation by Navigine

Ericsson Collaborated with Senion to Enhance Workplace Employee Performance

Tpf Adopted Ubisense Rtls Solution for Efficient Business Operations

Toshin Industry Co. Ltd Improved Its Production Quality by Deploying New Plating Methods from Quuppa

Company Profiles

Major Players

Zebra Technologies

Cisco

Google

Microsoft

Hpe

Apple

Esri

Acuity Brands

Inpixon

Here Technologies

Other Players

Hid Global

Centrak

Sonitor Technologies

Ubisense

Infsoft

Polaris Wireless

Quuppa

Securitas Healthcare

Navigine

Smes/Startups

Blueiot

Kontakt.Io

Airista

Innerspace

Syook

Oriient

Navenio

Situm

Pozyx

Azitek

Mapxus

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Brief History of Indoor Location Solutions

2000-2009

2010-2019

2020-Present

Ecosystem/Market Map

Indoor Location Tools, Frameworks, and Techniques

Business Model

Architecture

Magnetic Field Approach

Fingerprinting

Smartphone Data

Indoor Location Impact on Adjacent Niche Technologies

Internet of Things (Iot)

Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

Mobile Applications and App Development

Indoor Mapping and Geographic Information Systems (Gis)

Asset Tracking and Inventory Management

Smart Buildings and Facilities Management

Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Technology Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

Iot

Ml

Blockchain

5G

Related Technologies

Wi-Fi-Based Positioning

Ble Beacons

Inertial Measurement Units (Imus)

Indoor Mapping and 3D Modeling

Future of Indoor Location Market Landscape

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

