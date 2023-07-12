Connected Two Wheeler Market - Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Two Wheeler Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle), By Propulsion Type, By Service Type, By Connectivity Type, By End- User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Connected Two Wheeler market is expected to grow significantly to 2028

The development of cutting-edge technology, improvement in automobile safety features, the arrival of electric vehicles, and fast-rising logistics in the retail and e-commerce sector are the major factors for the growth of the Global Connected Two Wheeler Market..



Evolution of Technology



The integration of mobile devices into the vehicle network to enhance and personalize navigation, communication, and entertainment capabilities has been one of the most important drivers of the connected Two wheeler sector.

In-vehicle connection applications continue to grow, necessitating greater bandwidth demands to accommodate high-quality displays. Manufacturers are releasing new models with increased connectivity and capacity to meet consumer requests. To gather all mobility information, the connected devices have a built-in GPS, SIM card, and accelerometer.

IoT-enabled motorcycles are outfitted with biosensors that can assess the health of riders to decrease traffic accidents. Multinational corporations use the Internet of Things to create mobile applications that connect motorcycles, owners, and service facilities. These technologies are expected to drive growth in the Global Connected Two Wheeler Market.



Rising Focus on Safety Concerns



A technologically advanced system that can read the roadways and send warning notifications about road curves, potholes, traffic, buildings, and other impediments is used in connected bikes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 76% of 5,458 accidents in the United States in 2020 involved riders, and 24% involved passengers.

Furthermore, 34% of motorcycle fatalities in 2020 were caused by rider errors such as overspeeding, under-turning, running wide on a curve due to excess speed, or a fall due to over-braking. A traffic jam warning (TJW), for example, alerts drivers about traffic jams and shows alternate routes to riders or slows their speed to avoid this problem.

The motorcycle approach indication (MAI) is a safety feature on these motorcycles that informs riders when another motorcyclist is approaching. Given the global data on two-wheeler accidents, several motorcycle manufacturers are compelled to incorporate modern driver-aid systems in freshly built motorcycles to improve rider safety.



Increased Demand for Electric Motorcycles



Electric motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular around the world. As technology improvements in electric bikes accelerate and new companies enter the market, demand will continue to rise in the coming years.

Concerns about emissions, more consumer knowledge, and increased government investments in the construction of EV charging infrastructure are projected to drive demand for electric motorbikes. Incentives provided by governments in various countries play an important role in increasing demand.



High Risk of Data Hacking



Connected two-wheeler technology also exemplifies possible hazards posed by fraudsters and hackers. Because of the increasing complexity of communications and software flaws, these motorcycles are extremely vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Furthermore, adequate safety and security measures, as well as effective and robust network security solutions, are required because network infractions can result in the loss of data privacy, a negative influence on vehicle safety, and even an accident. It also includes GPS services for accurately identifying and navigating motorcycles.

As a result, anyone with public access to GPS satellite data can influence the vehicle's trajectory and lead the rider astray. This raises safety and security concerns for the rider. As a result, data hacking may stifle the expansion of the market.



Competitive Landscape



Key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach and to be future ready.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Connected Two Wheeler Market.

BMW AG

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Vodafone Group PLC

Continental AG

KPIT Technologies Ltd

TE Connectivity Ltd

Aeris Communication Inc.

Autotalks Ltd.

Starcom Systems Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Evolution of Technology

Rising Focus on Safety Concerns

Increase demand of Electric motorcycles

Market Trends and Developments

Emerging new technologies

Increasing Shared Mobility

Market Challenges

High risk of Data hacking

Report Scope:



Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Scooter/Moped

Motorcycle

Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

Electric

Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Service Type:

Driver Assistance

Infotainment

Safety

Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Connectivity Type:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By End User:

Private

Commercial

Connected Two-Wheeler Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Netherlands

Austria

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v72ho

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.