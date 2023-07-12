US Acne Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 6.12 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%

Pune, India, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global US Acne Treatment Market size was valued at USD 4.27 billion in 2021 and projected to grow from USD 4.50 billion in 2022 to USD 6.12 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Strong adoption of cosmeceutical treatment procedures and rising acne cases may bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “US Acne Treatment Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. announced its initial line of products, RAF FIVE, through the subsidiary brand Ilera Derm LLC.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced its partnership with Cassiopea SpA for exclusive distribution rights of Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) in the U.S. and Canada. The brand has approval for usage in the treatment of acne for patients of 12 years and above.





Key Takeaways:

Increasing adoption of cosmeceuticals as a supportive treatment are key factors anticipated to increase the demand for products.

U.S. patient improving adoption rates for the acne treatment, thereby bolstering the U.S. acne treatment market growth.

The market is segmented into retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and others rising demand for acne treatment during the forecast period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global US acne treatment market are Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Allergan (Ireland), Mayne Pharma Group Limited (Australia), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. (U.K.), Padagis (U.S.), Almirall, S.A (Spain)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 6.12 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 4.50 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 97 Segments covered By Product Type, Treatment Modality, Age Group, and Distribution Channel





Acne treatment is a procedure that eliminates oil, dirt, dead skin cells, sebum, and hair follicles. Strong adoption of cosmeceuticals in skin treatment procedures and the rise in acne cases are expected to propel service adoption. Furthermore, the rising diagnosis of acne disorders among the population is expected to boost the adoption of treatment procedures. For example, as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association’s information, acne disorder is commonly diagnosed in the U.S., affecting nearly 50 million Americans annually. These factors may boost the U.S. acne treatment market share in the coming years.





Drivers and Restraints

Launch of Novel Acne Products to Propel Market Development

The rising prevalence of acne procedures is expected to propel the adoption of the product from the region. The rising demand for effective medical procedures may increase acne treatment procedures. For example, as per the information provided by the American Academy of Dermatology, acne vulgaris is the most commonly diagnosed disorder in the U.S. and affects more than 50 million individuals, including 85% adults and teenagers. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives are expected to drive the U.S. acne treatment market growth.

However, the side effects of acne treatment products are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Implement Partnerships to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market implement partnerships to boost their brand image. For example, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. partnered with Cassiopea SpA to obtain exclusive distribution rights of Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) in Canada and the U.S. in August 2021. This development may enable the company to boost its brand image. Furthermore, the adoption of novel products, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions is expected to boost its market position.





Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is segmented into isotretinoin, antibiotics, retinoids, and others. Based on treatment mobility, it is bifurcated into tropical and oral. By age, it is classified into 10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, and 65 and above. As per distribution channel, it is clubbed into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

By Product Type

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 and Above

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

FAQ’s

How big is the acne treatment market in the US?

The US acne treatment market size was USD 4.50 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2029.

How fast is the US acne treatment market growing?

The US acne treatment market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

