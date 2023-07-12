Global Programmatic Advertising Market Surges to $8.87 Billion in 2023, Expected to Reach $19.12 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global programmatic advertising market grew from $7.31 billion in 2022 to $8.87 billion in 2023, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. Furthermore, the programmatic advertising market is projected to continue its impressive growth and reach $19.12 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 21.2%.

The report highlights major players in the programmatic advertising market, including Adobe, Google, Microsoft, and several others. These industry leaders are driving market growth through their innovative solutions and advanced technologies.

Programmatic advertising involves the use of automated technology for buying and selling advertising spaces. By utilizing machine learning and AI optimization, programmatic advertising aims to enhance advertising efficiency and targeting accuracy while replacing human negotiations.

The report identifies various media types that benefit from programmatic advertising, such as audio ads, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ads, digital display ads, social ads, and video ads. These ads are viewed on mobile and desktop platforms and cater to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large enterprises. End users of programmatic advertising include education, media and entertainment, retail, and travel industries.

A key trend in the programmatic advertising market is the integration of next-generation technologies. Market players are implementing data science, AI, machine learning, text APIs, and CRM software to optimize programmatic advertising campaigns. These advanced solutions offer end-to-end engagement, improved optimization, and automation.

Leading companies, such as PandoLogic, are focused on delivering technologically advanced programmatic advertising solutions. PandoLogic's pandoIQ platform, powered by advanced data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, offers intelligent automation and optimization of job advertising processes. This solution helps organizations acquire quality candidates faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

The report highlights North America as the largest region in the programmatic advertising market in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To support the growth of the programmatic advertising market, the increasing popularity of mobile devices plays a crucial role. With advancing technologies and an increasing population, the mobile industry has become a universal source of information. The report cites projections from The Mobile Economy 2022 report, which forecasts that the number of mobile internet subscribers will reach 5 billion by 2025, further driving the growth of programmatic advertising.

The programmatic advertising market encompasses revenues earned by entities through native ads, audience insights, third-party data, and optimization. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by service providers or included within the service offering.

