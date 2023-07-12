Epazz Holdings’ ZenaDrone Predictive Artificial Intelligence Secured Funding for the Initial Manufacturing and Deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s for Service in Ireland

CHICAGO, IL, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technologies, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaDrone has secured asset-based funding for the initial manufacturing and deployment of 20 ZenaDrone 1000s for services in Ireland to establish Drone as a Service (DaaS) operations. The company estimates that each deployed drone can generate over $100,000 per year.

ZenaDrone will manage and service the 20 drones for any early adopters, which is expected to include Irish farmers, businesses, and government agencies. Irish farmers have a special use case, and their farms will have access to an advanced-precision agriculture drone for monitoring plant health and spraying weeds. Furthermore, the police force and fire departments will be able to quickly mobilize the drones as an integrated part of the first-responder system in times of emergencies.

According to Fortune Business Insights, “The global drone services market size was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2022, and the market is projected to grow from USD 18.9 billion in 2023 to USD 189.4 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period.”

In May, Ossian Smyth, minister of state at the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, visited ZenaDrone’s offices in Dublin, Ireland. ZenaDrone’s Irish team has been lining up customers throughout Europe, and once the units start getting deployed, they will be an ongoing source of revenue in this region. ZenaDrone also expects to expand the DaaS into Germany.

“We are excited to be sending 20 drones to Ireland. We first visited Ireland in 2019, and we are pleased to be working with Irish farmers to upgrade their farms to the latest technologies. ZenaDrone 1000 is a green solution which will disrupt the agriculture industry by reducing labor and reducing greenhouse gases,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO and director of Epazz Inc. and ZenaDrone Inc.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has a high-quality camera, allowing users to take stunning aerial photographs and videos that capture the world’s beauty from new heights. It also has autonomous flight capabilities, preventing it from crashing even in challenging weather conditions or with sudden obstacles. The drone’s multi-sensor system can measure height, depth and vegetation and establish a GPS location to track people, objects and animals in the frame of its camera with unprecedented accuracy and control.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.ZenaDrone.com/)

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent, unmanned aerial vehicle technology and incorporating machine-learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp-farming sector, later evolving into a smart multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc.

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency, mobile apps and cloud-based software. It specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz develops metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through VR. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the metaverse. Epazz will manufacture low-cost smart glasses for the metaverse.

